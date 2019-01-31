GM, Fiat Chrysler, Ford halt operations after Consumers fire
Automakers suspended operations and curtailed work at manufacturing plants Thursday after a fire at a Consumers Energy facility forced natural gas usage reductions across Southeast Michigan.
General Motors Co. halted operations at 13 manufacturing facilities and three corporate locations. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles cancelled first-shift production at Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly Plants, and asked second-shift employees to "stay tuned" for more information later in the day. And Ford Motor Co. curtailed certain heat-intensive processes at some plants.
The affected GM facilities include:
Manufacturing
- Bay City Powertrain
- Orion Assembly
- Pontiac Stamping
- Flint Assembly
- Flint Stamping
- Flint Engine
- Flint Tool & Die
- Lansing Delta Township Assembly
- Lansing Grand River Assembly
- Lansing Regional Stamping
- Lansing Grand River Stamping
- Saginaw Metal Casting Operations
- Warren Transmission
Non-manufacturing
- Warren GM Tech Center
- Pontiac Engineering
- Grand Blanc Customer Care and Aftersales headquarters
It's unclear how long the GM facilities will need to remain closed. Spokesman Patrick Morrissey said the company is "taking it shift-by-shift, location-by-location — and staying in close contact with Consumers Energy."
Ford did not close any facilities due to natural gas restrictions, but lowered the temperature in its Livonia Transmission Plant and Van Dyke Transmission Plant to minimum levels. The Dearborn automaker is also suspending heat treatment processes at Sterling Axle Plant and stopping paint processes and parts of the stamping operation at Michigan Assembly Plant.
Ford said several small office buildings in Dearborn are closed due to a separate DTE power outage.
