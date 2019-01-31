Buy Photo GM's Orion assembly plant. General Motors Co. is halting operations at 13 manufacturing facilities and three corporate locations. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Automakers suspended operations and curtailed work at manufacturing plants Thursday after a fire at a Consumers Energy facility forced natural gas usage reductions across Southeast Michigan.

General Motors Co. halted operations at 13 manufacturing facilities and three corporate locations. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles cancelled first-shift production at Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly Plants, and asked second-shift employees to "stay tuned" for more information later in the day. And Ford Motor Co. curtailed certain heat-intensive processes at some plants.

The affected GM facilities include:

Manufacturing

Bay City Powertrain

Orion Assembly

Pontiac Stamping

Flint Assembly

Flint Stamping

Flint Engine

Flint Tool & Die

Lansing Delta Township Assembly

Lansing Grand River Assembly

Lansing Regional Stamping

Lansing Grand River Stamping

Saginaw Metal Casting Operations

Warren Transmission

Non-manufacturing

Warren GM Tech Center

Pontiac Engineering

Grand Blanc Customer Care and Aftersales headquarters

It's unclear how long the GM facilities will need to remain closed. Spokesman Patrick Morrissey said the company is "taking it shift-by-shift, location-by-location — and staying in close contact with Consumers Energy."

Ford did not close any facilities due to natural gas restrictions, but lowered the temperature in its Livonia Transmission Plant and Van Dyke Transmission Plant to minimum levels. The Dearborn automaker is also suspending heat treatment processes at Sterling Axle Plant and stopping paint processes and parts of the stamping operation at Michigan Assembly Plant.

Ford said several small office buildings in Dearborn are closed due to a separate DTE power outage.

