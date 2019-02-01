This undated file photo provided by Ram Truck Brand shows a scene from the company's Super Bowl spot. Last year, a Ram truck ad showed people doing service-oriented tasks set against audio of King’s speech, which urges people to be “great” by serving the greater good. The ad was supposed to highlight the volunteer program Ram Nation. The ad was criticized by people who objected to the use of King's speech to sell trucks. (Photo: AP, file)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said its U.S. auto sales in January were up 2 percent compared to the same time a year ago. Industry analysts expected automakers would see a slight increase in sales compared to last year.

Fiat Chrysler is now the only Detroit automaker to continue to report monthly sales figures. Ford Motor Co. announced in early January it would this year switch to reporting its sales figures quarterly. General Motors Co. began doing that last year.

Ram brand sales continued propelling Fiat Chrysler's sales increases. The brand saw a 24 percent increase last month. Pickup sales within the Ram brand were up 19 percent, with 34,889 vehicles sold.

Analysts predicted the month-long U.S. government shutdown as well as a slow-down following the holiday season would temper the sales pace in January, though volume wasn't expected to take a hit.

"The January sales pace is expected to decline as shoppers pull back from the market and the holiday buying spree," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, in a statement. "We normally see a drop off in January sales versus December and that will be the story this year as well."

Still, Fiat Chrysler said the strength of the U.S. economy could keep sales afloat in 2019.

"We expect a good cadence of new product throughout the year led by our Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks and Jeep Gladiator mid-side truck in the first half of this year," said Reid Bigland, Fiat Chrysler's head of U.S. sales.

The automaker did see Jeep sales slip for the first time in many months. Sales of the off-road brand were down 2 percent to 58,401 vehicle, though the Wrangler set a new record of 13,204 vehicles, up 11 percent compared to last year.

Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo sales all slid in January.

