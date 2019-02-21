The Ford F-150 is the only vehicle from a Detroit carmaker to be ranked top in its class by Consumer Reports. (Photo11: Ford)

Washington — The Ford F-150 is the only vehicle made by a Detroit manufacturer to rank top in its vehicle class in Consumer Reports’ annual Top Picks list, an influential designation for new-car shoppers.

Japanese carmaker Toyota dominated the list with its models taking four of the 10 spots on the magazine's top-in-class list. Another Japanese carmaker, Subaru, took home honors in two classes.

Subaru was additionally the No. 1 brand overall, and only one U.S. brand — Lincoln at No. 8 — ranked in the Top 10.

The magazine said the F-150 earned top marks in the highly competitive full-size pickup category, beating out tough competition from the recently redesigned Chevrolet

Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Ram 1500.

No other Detroit-made models topped a class list.

Other vehicles ranked tops in their category were the Subaru Ascent, Audi A4, Toyota Yaris, Toyota Camry hybrid, Hyundai Kona, Toyota Avalon hybrid, Toyota Prius, BMW X5 and Subaru Forester.

Consumer Reports said Subaru's overall performance in the brand rankings "was

boosted by the Ascent (an all-new model), Crosstrek, and Forester SUVs sitting atop their respective categories.

"While BMW and Porsche have higher average road-test scores, Subaru’s

strong predicted reliability and owner satisfaction marks drove it to the head

of the pack," the magazine said.

Outside of the top 10, Buick was the highest-ranking U.S. brand in 18th place. Tesla ranked 19th in the brand rankings, followed by Ford at 20, Chrysler at 22, Chevrolet at 24 and Dodge at 25. GMC was 27th and Jeep 29th.

Consumer Reports said Chrysler and Tesla, which each fell 11 spots in the brand rankings since last year, were hurt by reliability issues.

"Chrysler was hurt by reports from owners about problems with the in-car electronics

and transmissions in both the 300 sedan and Pacifica minivan," the magazine said. "Reliability was also an issue for Tesla, which was dragged down as the Model 3

dropped from average to below-average reliability. Model 3 owners told us that

problem areas included loose body trim and glass defects."

Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for Consumer Reports, said the magazine only considered vehicles that offer automatic emergency-braking as a standard feature for its top picks this year.

“Once a technology has been proven to reduce crashes and injuries, we push the industry to make it available to all car shoppers and not leave it as a pricey option,” Fisher said in a statement. “Even the least-expensive car on this list has AEB standard. It’s time all new cars had it.”

Top picks

Midsize SUV: Subaru Ascent

Compact luxury Car: Audi A4

Subcompact car: Toyota Yaris

Midsize car: Toyota Camry hybrid

Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona

Large car: Toyota Avalon hybrid

Hybrid/electric Car: Toyota Prius

Full-size pickup: Ford F-150

Luxury SUV: BMX X5

Compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Brand ratings

1. Subaru

2. Genesis

3. Porsche

4. Audi

5. Lexus

6. Mazda

7. BMW

8. Lincoln

9. Toyota

10. Hyundai

11. Volkswagen

12. Kia

13. Honda

14. Infiniti

15. Mini

16. Acura

17. Mercedes-Benz

18. Buick

19. Tesla

20. Ford

21. Nissan

22. Chrysler

23. Volvo

24. Chevrolet

25. Dodge

26. Cadillac

27. GMC

28. Alfa Romeo

29. Jeep

30. Mitsubishi

31. Land Rover

32. Jaguar

33. Fiat

