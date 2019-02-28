LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Detroit auto show may be leaving Cobo for warmer summer temps, but winter’s Autorama custom-car circus isn’t going anywhere.

This weekend’s show, which opens at noon Friday and runs through Sunday, packs two floors of Detroit's convention center and features more jaw-dropping beasts than ever. There will be everything from Ridler Award custom mods to Burt Reynolds' original "Smokey and the Bandit" Pontiac Firebird Trans Am to the first-ever display of bouncin’, dancin', shinin' low riders.

"This is our Daytona 500 of the custom car scene. It’s one of the oldest shows, started right here in the Motor City, and this is where our roots are," show producer Peter Toundas said as he surveyed a Cobo floor bustling with activity Thursday.

Autorama returns to Detroit for its 50th year
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Mechanic Donnie Reeder polishes the undercarriage of a 1932 Rolls-Royce Phantom III, owned by One Off Rod & Custom, of Middletown, DE. during a set-up day at Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
Mechanic Donnie Reeder polishes the undercarriage of a 1932 Rolls-Royce Phantom III, owned by One Off Rod & Custom, of Middletown, DE. during a set-up day at Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The undercarriage of a 1955 Chevy owned by Rick Bird, of Genshaw, PA. is reflected in mirrors lying on the floor at Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
The undercarriage of a 1955 Chevy owned by Rick Bird, of Genshaw, PA. is reflected in mirrors lying on the floor at Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
John Davidson, of Louisville, KY., polishes the Batmobile movie prop from the movie "Batman Returns", owned by Carl Casper during set up day for Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
John Davidson, of Louisville, KY., polishes the Batmobile movie prop from the movie "Batman Returns", owned by Carl Casper during set up day for Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1964 Pontiac Acadian, owned by Danny, Sandy, and Cody Jadresko, is prepared for display during set-up day at Detroit Autorama auto show at Cobo Center.
Buy Photo
A 1964 Pontiac Acadian, owned by Danny, Sandy, and Cody Jadresko, is prepared for display during set-up day at Detroit Autorama auto show at Cobo Center. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jordan Quintal, an employee of Super Rides by Jordan, of San Diego, polishes a 1959 Cadillac, nicknamed Cadmad, owned by Steve Barton.
Buy Photo
Jordan Quintal, an employee of Super Rides by Jordan, of San Diego, polishes a 1959 Cadillac, nicknamed Cadmad, owned by Steve Barton. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1959 Cadillac, nicknamed Cadmad, and owned by Steve Barton is on display at Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
A 1959 Cadillac, nicknamed Cadmad, and owned by Steve Barton is on display at Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1959 Cadillac, nicknamed Cadmad, and owned by Steve Barton, is prepared for display.
Buy Photo
A 1959 Cadillac, nicknamed Cadmad, and owned by Steve Barton, is prepared for display. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vehicle collector Carl Casper poses with his 1951 Chevy sedan at Detroit Autorama at Cobo Center, in Detroit, February 28, 2019. The vehicle won the "Best of Show" award at the first Autorama in 1960.
Buy Photo
Vehicle collector Carl Casper poses with his 1951 Chevy sedan at Detroit Autorama at Cobo Center, in Detroit, February 28, 2019. The vehicle won the "Best of Show" award at the first Autorama in 1960. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Anthony Chick, an employee of Customs by Kilkeary, of Pittsburgh, polishes a 1956 Pontiac Star Chief, owned by Frank Howard while setting up for Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
Anthony Chick, an employee of Customs by Kilkeary, of Pittsburgh, polishes a 1956 Pontiac Star Chief, owned by Frank Howard while setting up for Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Onlookers take photographs of the air scoop of "Sh Boom Gone Wild", a 1948 Cadillac Sedanette, owned by By Fryz at the Detroit Autorama at Cobo Center, in Detroit, February 28, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Onlookers take photographs of the air scoop of "Sh Boom Gone Wild", a 1948 Cadillac Sedanette, owned by By Fryz at the Detroit Autorama at Cobo Center, in Detroit, February 28, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The custom wheel cover on a 1951 Ford nicknamed "Sh Boom", owned by By Fryz.
Buy Photo
The custom wheel cover on a 1951 Ford nicknamed "Sh Boom", owned by By Fryz. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala lowrider nicknamed "The Chronic" and owned by Eric Nelson, of Pontiac.
Buy Photo
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala lowrider nicknamed "The Chronic" and owned by Eric Nelson, of Pontiac. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gene Kennedy, manager of Bandit Movie Cars, stands next to a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am that was the personal vehicle of Burt Reynolds.
Buy Photo
Gene Kennedy, manager of Bandit Movie Cars, stands next to a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am that was the personal vehicle of Burt Reynolds. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A signed copy of the "Smokey and the Bandit" movie script next to other Bert Reynolds historical artifacts is on display during Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
A signed copy of the "Smokey and the Bandit" movie script next to other Bert Reynolds historical artifacts is on display during Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1962 Cushman Truckster, owned by Frank Mathison, of Brighton.
Buy Photo
A 1962 Cushman Truckster, owned by Frank Mathison, of Brighton. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1969 Rupp Chevy Jr. owned by Sal Antonucci, of Romeo.
Buy Photo
A 1969 Rupp Chevy Jr. owned by Sal Antonucci, of Romeo. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Summit Racing Equipment employees John Harms, left, and Jim Greenleaf push a nitro-fuel altered drag car being steered by Tommy Dupree towards their stand during a set up day for Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
Summit Racing Equipment employees John Harms, left, and Jim Greenleaf push a nitro-fuel altered drag car being steered by Tommy Dupree towards their stand during a set up day for Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1938 Lincoln Zephyr Coupe, owned by Dave Jolly, of Norval Ontario.
Buy Photo
A 1938 Lincoln Zephyr Coupe, owned by Dave Jolly, of Norval Ontario. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1951 Willys Overland, owned by Joe Clemente, of McKeesport, PA.
Buy Photo
A 1951 Willys Overland, owned by Joe Clemente, of McKeesport, PA. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Patty Wiegand, of Richmond, polishes the hood of her 1957 Chevy Belair convertible.
Buy Photo
Patty Wiegand, of Richmond, polishes the hood of her 1957 Chevy Belair convertible. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The rear fin and gas cap of a 1957 Chevy Belair convertible owned by Philip and Patty Wiegand, of Richmond.
Buy Photo
The rear fin and gas cap of a 1957 Chevy Belair convertible owned by Philip and Patty Wiegand, of Richmond. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A 1934 Lincoln pickup owned by Bill Dinges, of New Buffalo.
Buy Photo
A 1934 Lincoln pickup owned by Bill Dinges, of New Buffalo. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Neon signs are among the items for sale at Detroit Autorama.
Buy Photo
Neon signs are among the items for sale at Detroit Autorama. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Toundas is president of Championship Auto Shows, which takes the Autorama circus to 14 stops around the country. The Detroit and Chicago stops are the biggest.

    Autorama claims it fills more space than January's diminished Detroit auto show. Every part of the 800,000 square-foot show space is packed with eye candy.

    Show-goers will encounter a kick-line of some 30 gorgeous custom mods as they enter Cobo's first level. These polished, chopped, dumped and decked cars are being shown publicly for the first time and are eligible for the coveted Ridler Award.

    "It's pretty exciting because we have so many new cars from all across the country to compete for our most coveted award," says Toundas.

    One of them is a 1959 Cadillac El Dorado Brougham from the Super Rides by Jordan mod shop in San Diego. This rare animal is typical of the lengths that builders will go to to win the Ridler.

    CLOSE

    Patty Wiegand and her husband Philip traded a broken potato digger to a neighbor for the 1957 Chevy Belair convertible which they then restored. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

    One of just 99 Broughams produced by GM's luxury brand, the flesh-colored Caddy has been totally remade from headlights to tail fins. Its wheelbase chopped, the sedan has been converted into a two-door "sport wagon" with exotic wood finish in the cabin and boot. 

    Under the hood? A twin-turbocharged 632-cube Corvette V-8 prepped by Nelson Racing making 1,025 horsepower.

    "The owner is Steve Barton who recently passed," says builder Jordan Quintal. "We'd love to win the Ridler for him."

    Mixing in with the Ridler classic is a brash new lineup of lowriders, many from southwest Detroit.

    Lowriders famously stop at lights and hop up and down on their air suspensions. With roots in Mexican culture going back to the 1940s, they have grown in popularity among auto enthusiasts.

    "This is huge for us, because it’s an opportunity for people to know who we are," says Debbie "Queen of the Lowriders" Sanchez who organized the 14 entrants coming from Saginaw, Flint, Lansing, Toledo, Milan and Detroit.

    Sanchez's own creation is an orange, 1970 Buick Regal — nicknamed "Taboo" — complete with signature lowrider details like a trick suspension operated by hydraulics and batteries in the trunk..

    "The cars are very heavy because they have a big system in the trunk. They go up and down, side-to-side and three-wheel. They can be at stop and put a wheel up in the air,"  Sanchez says from behind her trademark sunglasses and jacket with "La Jefita" — "The Boss" — embroidered on the right pocket. 

    Autorama expects about 150,000 attendees to ogle the 525 cars competing for prizes in six mod categories: custom, truck, pro-touring, rod, bike and restored.

    But attendees will also get an eyeful of celebrity. 

    The Burt Reynolds-owned, original "Bandit" Firebird will be on display along with the late actor's collection of movie memorabilia. A stunt version of the Bandit car was originally scheduled to kick off the show Friday in front of Cobo with a high-flying stunt spectacle. But the exhibition was canceled after a Detroit City Council member alleged the car wore a Confederate flag. Neither the stunt car nor Reynolds' car now bears the flag. 

    The Reynolds exhibit bookends the lowrider display.

    Smack in the middle is Carl Casper's Batmobile from the the blockbuster movie "Batman Returns." Casper's multi-car display will also turn back the clock to 1961 with his "Empress" mod that won best of show six decades ago.

    Show-goers will have opportunities to see NASCAR Racing Legend Tony Stewart, the Hanson Brothers (from the movie “Slap Shot”) and WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

    Want more? Autorama Extreme fills the basement with even more wild animals.

    Toundas calls them "hot rods from Hell,"  an appropriate moniker given their subterranean lair. There's "Horny," an enormous, jacked-up, green Ram Heavy Duty pickup with, yes, horns sprouting from its windshield. Nearby lurks a wicked-looking jalopy, its face and grille fashioned into a cartoon face right of the "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

    Autorama details

    Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Admission: $21; $8 ages 6-12; free age 5 and under

    Information: https://autorama.com/attend/detroit/

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/02/28/autorama-packs-cobo-custom-rods-and-lowriders/3018075002/