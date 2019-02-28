Tesla says base-model $35,000 versions of its Model 3 will go on sale. (Photo: AP)

Tesla Inc. is finally taking orders for the long-awaited $35,000 base model of its electric Model 3 sedan.

Until now, the least expensive Model 3 started at $42,900.

To stay profitable at the lower price, it is shifting all sales to online from its stores, although some busy locations will stay open.

CEO Elon Musk said Tesla is moving to an online-only sales model as part of its effort to mass produce the Model 3. The company said the move will allow it to lower vehicle prices by about 6 percent, which allowed Tesla to achieve the $35,000 Model 3 price point earlier than it says was expected.

“I think this really substantially opens up our ability to sell the cars,” Musk said. “It’s 2019, people just want to buy things online."

Musk also estimated there will be enough demand for Tesla to sell about 500,000 Model 3's per year.

He said the new version of the Model 3, which has been touted as the key to Tesla's ability to reach into the mass auto market, will have a 220-mile driving range and come with equipment that it will allow it to be upgraded to be compatible with Tesla's semi-autonomous autopilot driver assistance system.

"It will have all the equipment to upgrade to Autopilot for full self-driving," Musk said in a call with reporters. "It’s sort of future-proof in that sense."

