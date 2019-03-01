In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's 11-month sales growth streak ended last month when U.S. deliveries slipped 2 percent.

Fiat Chrysler's venerable Jeep brand posted a 4 percent decrease from the same month last year. The Jeep brand's losses come despite a February record for the Jeep Cherokee, up 31 percent last month. Sales of the Wrangler fell 6 percent while the Renegade was down 28 percent.

The Ram truck brand was the only FCA brand to post an increase last month, up 24 percent on a 20 percent gain for Ram's pickups.

Sales for Chrysler dipped 36 percent with all of the brand's nameplates posting sales decreases for the month, including a 32 percent drop in sales for the Pacifica minivan. The Dodge brand slipped 8 percent, Fiat fell 50 percent and Alfa Romeo dropped 13 percent.

"The overall industry is starting off slower due in part to weather, the U.S. government shutdown, and concern over tax refunds," FCA's U.S. sales chief Reid Bigland said in a statement. "We still see a strong, stable economy and anticipate any lost winter sales will be made up in the spring. For us, the Ram brand was the standout in February, and Jeep Cherokee set a February record as well."

Fiat Chrysler's performance comes during what is expected to be a stronger month for auto sales compared to a slower-than-expected month in January. Cox Automotive is forecasting February sales of 1.31 million units industry-wide, a slight uptick of 0.7 percent over the same month last year.

A strong February would be an important "early 2019 signal as to the strength of the vehicle market," Cox Automotive economist Charlie Chesbrough said in a statement.

A slower-than-expected January was likely caused in part by extreme cold weather across the country last month, which likely disrupted retail activity. If February doesn't show a return to expected sales levels, Chesbrough says it could be indicative of a larger trend.

"If February’s sales come in weaker than expected, like January, then we may be in the early stages of the vehicle market’s shift to a much slower pace," Chesbrough said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/03/01/auto-sales-february-2019/3026173002/