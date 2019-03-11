Nissan LEAF e+ is on display at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in Yokohama Wednesday. Nissan is showing the beefed up version of its hit Leaf electric car as the Japanese automaker seeks to distance itself from the arrest of its star executive Carlos Ghosn. (Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump wants to kill the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program that has been used by automakers like Ford Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Tesla Inc.

In a $4.7 trillion budget proposal for the 2020 fiscal year, Trump proposed eliminating the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program and other energy department programs that he deemed "costly, wasteful or duplicative."

The program has been used by Ford to upgrade facilities in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New York and Ohio with the help of a $5.9 billion loan in 2009.

Nissan used a $1.45 billion loan in September 2010 to build plants for advanced battery manufacturing and environmentally friendly paint and to retool its Smyrna, Tennessee, plant for assembly of the all-electric Leaf vehicle.

Tesla used a $465 million loan in January 2010 to develop its manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, to produce battery packs, electric motors and other powertrain components for powering all-electric vehicles.

Trump said in his budget proposal: "The private sector is better positioned to provide financing for the deployment of commercially viable projects."

