UAW names 2019 negotiating team for Fiat Chrylser
Detroit — The United Auto Workers introduced its negotiating team representing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV workers Tuesday at its bargaining convention. The team will lead talks with the Auburn Hills-based automaker during bargaining this summer.
The bargaining committee, led by UAW Vice President and director of the Fiat Chrysler department Cindy Estrada and President Gary Jones, includes eight representatives from Fiat Chrysler locals.
Members of the 2019 FCA National Negotiating Team include:
- Tim Ferguson, shop chair for Local 1268
- Charles Bell, president of Local 1700
- Solo Richards, committeeman for Local 869
- Lorenzo Jameson, shop chair for Local 723
- Matt Jarvis, committeeman for Local 685
- Terry Perrino, skilled trades committeeman for Local 1264
- Brian Cottingham, shop chair for Local 1166
- Mike Kalman, president of Local 573
- John Markovski, president of Local 1248
- Tammy Wiser, unit chair for Local 868
- Jerry Witt, president of Local 412
The Fiat Chrysler negotiation team is the first to be named at this week's UAW Special Convention. The union will introduce its negotiating team for General Motors Co. later Tuesday and the team for Ford Motor Co. Wednesday morning.
An ongoing criminal federal investigation into a wide-ranging labor conspiracy that has focused heavily on Fiat Chrysler and UAW-Fiat Chrysler leaders has ensnared members of the 2015 Fiat Chrysler negotiating team.
Two members of that 2015 team, Nancy Adams Johnson and Virdell King, were sentenced to prison for accepting illegal payments. Former UAW Vice President and director of the Fiat Chrysler department Norwood Jewell abruptly retired in January 2018 after The News linked him to the investigation and his home was searched by federal agents.
