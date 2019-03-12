The United Auto Workers introduced its negotiating team representing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV workers Tuesday at its bargaining convention. (Photo: .)

Detroit — The United Auto Workers introduced its negotiating team representing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV workers Tuesday at its bargaining convention. The team will lead talks with the Auburn Hills-based automaker during bargaining this summer.

The bargaining committee, led by UAW Vice President and director of the Fiat Chrysler department Cindy Estrada and President Gary Jones, includes eight representatives from Fiat Chrysler locals.

Members of the 2019 FCA National Negotiating Team include:

Tim Ferguson, shop chair for Local 1268

Charles Bell, president of Local 1700

Solo Richards, committeeman for Local 869

Lorenzo Jameson, shop chair for Local 723

Matt Jarvis, committeeman for Local 685

Terry Perrino, skilled trades committeeman for Local 1264

Brian Cottingham, shop chair for Local 1166

Mike Kalman, president of Local 573

John Markovski, president of Local 1248

Tammy Wiser, unit chair for Local 868

Jerry Witt, president of Local 412

The Fiat Chrysler negotiation team is the first to be named at this week's UAW Special Convention. The union will introduce its negotiating team for General Motors Co. later Tuesday and the team for Ford Motor Co. Wednesday morning.

An ongoing criminal federal investigation into a wide-ranging labor conspiracy that has focused heavily on Fiat Chrysler and UAW-Fiat Chrysler leaders has ensnared members of the 2015 Fiat Chrysler negotiating team.

Two members of that 2015 team, Nancy Adams Johnson and Virdell King, were sentenced to prison for accepting illegal payments. Former UAW Vice President and director of the Fiat Chrysler department Norwood Jewell abruptly retired in January 2018 after The News linked him to the investigation and his home was searched by federal agents.

