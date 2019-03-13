Buy Photo UAW President Gary Jones said automakers are "on notice" over the closing of plants and shipping jobs to Mexico. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Detroit — United Auto Workers president Gary Jones gave a harsh warning to the Detroit Three here Wednesday at the union's Special Bargaining Convention.

The UAW president, elected at the union's Constitutional Convention in June, took the hardest line on General Motors Co. The Detroit automaker is in the middle of a months-long process of indefinitely idling four U.S. plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission, Baltimore Operations and Lordstown Assembly in Northeast Ohio.

"There will be no more quiet closing of plants. No more shipping jobs to Mexico and abroad without a sound," Jones said. "They are on notice."

GM and Ford Motor Co., despite four years of strong profits since the last UAW contracts were negotiated, are embarking on restructuring efforts designed to save cash and address bloated areas of the business. Fiat Chrylser Automobiles NV, on the other hand, is finalizing plans to build a new assembly plant in Detroit and add 6,500 new jobs across five plants in Michigan.

It's likely the union's usual push for higher wages will be met with some pushback as the automakers look to pull back on spending.

But Jones appears ready to fight, promising to negotiate to end temporary work, for new investments in technology and for new product allocation in union-represented plants.

"We have tough fights coming over some hard terrain," Jones said "We built the middle class and now we must rebuild it."

He paused his speech to lead a chant of "We are one," the phrase that has served as the theme for this week's convention.

Jones is slated to appear at a press conference Wednesday afternoon after the convention adjourns.

