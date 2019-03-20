Mich. awards grants to 3 auto suppliers for expansions
Lansing — State officials say three auto supply companies have received financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund to expand their operations.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. said the expansions will generate a combined $29.6 million in private investment and create 262 jobs.
Concord Tool and Manufacturing Inc. in Mount Clemens was awarded $300,000 for its tool and die plant, which ships products to Toyota facilities in North America.
A $685,000 grant was given to erae AMS USA Manufacturing, LLC for a new manufacturing facility in Pontiac. The company supplies driveline systems, chassis and electronic systems.
Ventra Evart LLC was awarded $350,000. The company makes plastics, metals, lighting and mechanical assemblies at its plant in Evart. It plans to buy a building about a mile from its existing facility.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.