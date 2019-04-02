Jeep Grand Cherokee (Photo: IIHS)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported Tuesday a 3 percent decrease in U.S. auto sales for the first quarter of 2019, while March sales fell 7 percent, its second consecutive monthly decline in auto sales in March.

General Motors Co.’s sales fell 7 percent in the first quarter as all four of its brands posted losses in the first three months of 2019. The Detroit automaker does not report monthly sales.

FCA's drop was led by an 11 percent decline in sales of its Jeep brand. The decrease came despite a 26 percent increase in sales of the Grand Cherokee, which notched its best March ever.

Sales of the Wrangler fell 21 percent while the Renegade was down 24 percent.

The Ram truck brand was the only FCA brand to post an increase last month, up 15 percent on a 9 percent gain for Ram's pickups.

Sales for Chrysler dropped 38 percent; all of the brand's nameplates posted sales decreases for the month, including a 35 percent drop in sales for the Pacifica minivan. FCA announced last week it is closing two plants in Ontario for two weeks this month and cutting the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant in September because of slowing demand.

The Dodge brand slipped 6 percent, Fiat fell 45 percent and Alfa Romeo dropped 31 percent.

"The industry had a tough first quarter but with spring finally starting to show its face and continued strong economic indicators, such as a boost in housing sales, lower lending rates and a strong labor market," Reid Bigland, FCA's U.S. head of sales, said in a statement, "we are confident that new vehicle sales demand will strengthen going forward."

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon (Photo: FCA US LLC)

He added the Jeep Gladiator pickup is on track for its in-market debut this month.

GM’s flagship Chevrolet brand saw a nearly 8 percent drop in sales in the first quarter, with its profit-rich Silverado pickups posting a nearly 16 percent drop as the automaker continued its launch of the redesigned truck. GM’s other full-size pickup, the GMC Sierra, posted a 2.2 percent decline as the GMC brand dipped 4.4 percent overall.

A GM spokesman attributed Silverado’s losses to a lack of regular and double-cab pickups, which were scarce on dealer lots last quarter as GM rolled out the new models. Regular and full-size production hit fill swing in March. Crew-cab production mix is currently at about 70 percent to meet customer demand, GM said in a statement.

“Our production launch was very smooth and crew cab sales are brisk, especially those with premium trims,” Kurt McNeil, GM’s U.S. vice president of sales operations, said in a statement. “We look forward to improving availability of our wide-range of cabs, trim series and powertrains.”

The Cadillac brand saw sales fall 2 percent in the first quarter as all of its nameplates lost ground. Buick posted a decline of 8.7 percent.

Ford Motor Co. is expected to report its first-quarter sales on Thursday.

The automakers' performances come following what analysts expected to be another declining month for auto sales. Cox Automotive predicts U.S. automobile sales to drop nearly 7 percent in March year over year, while online retail site Edmunds.com forecasts a 4 percent decrease.

That would bring sales in the first quarter of 2019 to an estimated 3 percent less than in 2018.

“We can now confidently say new vehicle sales are past their peak; the question now is what the new normal will be,” Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis, said in a statement. “With new vehicle prices continuing to rise, interest rates sustaining post-recession highs and leasing growing increasingly expensive, pressure on the market is mounting.”

Although analysts said it is still early in the year, if auto sales continue to decline, inventory levels could push automakers to boost deals and incentives.

"But with the possibility of an economic downturn and potential tariffs looming," Acevado said, "it seems certain new vehicle sales are settling into a slower pace.”

