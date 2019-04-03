Buy Photo Robert Hoffman, chief engineer, Autonomous Vehicle Functions, DURA, points out ultrasonic sensors around the Autonomous Vehicle Assistant at the American Center for Mobility testing center in Ypsilanti.​​​​​​​ A new consortium is being formed to establish safety principles for driverless cars. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Washington — Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp., announced Wednesday the formation of a new Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium with SAE International that will work to establish safety and testing principles for driverless cars.

The members of the consortium will work together "to advance safer testing, development and deployment of autonomous vehicles," according to a website launched to coincide with the announcement of the partnership.

Organizers said in a news release the new consortium "will fill a critical need by providing a safety framework around which autonomous technology can responsibly evolve in advance of broad deployment."

"Being able to advance the safe deployment of SAE Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles represents another exciting chapter in the realization of autonomous mobility and the benefits this will bring to people around the world," Edward Straub, director of automation for SAE International, which establishes standards for mobility-related engineering, and executive director of the new consortium, said in a statement.

"To achieve these benefits, industry collaboration, cohesion and flexibility to merge new ideas with proven safety processes are critical."

The announcement comes as automakers are gathering in the nation's capitol for the Washington Auto Show. It also occurs against a backdrop of inaction on self-driving legislation that automakers have clamored for in Congress.

Randy Visintainer, chief technology officer of Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC., said in a statement: "We understand that autonomous vehicles need to operate safely and reliably in concert with infrastructure and other road users to earn the trust of the communities in which they are deployed.

"Our goal with the consortium is to work with industry and government partners to expedite development of standards that can lead to rule making."

John Capp, director of Global Vehicle Safety at GM, added: "We are eager to bring our experience to this consortium and to collaborate with other like-minded companies, so we can realize the true benefits of this technology and work toward a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."

Kelly Kay, Toyota Research Institute executive vice president and chief safety officer, said: "The formation of this consortium creates a forum to collaborate and cooperate with various stakeholders who will play important roles in forming and synthesizing the automated vehicle eco-system of tomorrow."

Michelle Krebs, senior analyst for Autotrader, said the announcement of the new partnership among prominent automakers may be a reaction to Congress' inability to pass legislation that would clear car manufacturers to sell thousands of self-driving cars in the near future.

"GM, Ford and Toyota clearly saw a need to set standards that eventually may become regulations because the proposed regulations, which had been moving quickly, have now stalled," she said.

A bill championed by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters that would have allowed automakers to annually sell more than 80,000 self-driving cars died at the end of the last congressional session without becoming law.

The then Republican-controlled U.S. House passed a bill that would allow carmakers to sell up to 100,000 self-driving cars each per year in 2017. The measure would have allowed automakers to request thousands of exemptions to federal motor vehicle safety standards that currently require cars to have a human operator.

Automakers have pushed lawmakers to try again this year to pass the self-driving legislation.

