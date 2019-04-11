General Motors reveals the fabled mid-engine Corvette
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and a camouflaged next generation Chevrolet Corvette Thursday, April 11, 2019 in New York, New York. The next generation Corvette will be unveiled on July 18.
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and a camouflaged next generation Chevrolet Corvette Thursday, April 11, 2019 in New York, New York. The next generation Corvette will be unveiled on July 18.
Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter and General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra Thursday, April 11, 2019 with a camouflaged next generation Corvette near Times Square in New York City.
Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter and General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra Thursday, April 11, 2019 with a camouflaged next generation Corvette near Times Square in New York City. Steve Fecht, Steve Fecht for Chevrolet
The next generation Corvette will be unveiled on July 18.
The next generation Corvette will be unveiled on July 18. Todd Plitt for Chevrolet
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter Thursday, April 11, 2019 with a camouflaged next generation Chevrolet Corvette in New York City.
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter Thursday, April 11, 2019 with a camouflaged next generation Chevrolet Corvette in New York City. Steve Fecht for Chevrolet
Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter and General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra drive in a camouflaged next generation Corvette down 7th Avenue near Times Square Thursday, April 11, 2019 in New York City.
Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter and General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra drive in a camouflaged next generation Corvette down 7th Avenue near Times Square Thursday, April 11, 2019 in New York City. Jennifer Altman for Chevrolet
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter inside a camouflaged next generation Chevrolet Corvette.
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter inside a camouflaged next generation Chevrolet Corvette. Todd Plitt for Chevrolet
General Motors revealed the fabled mid-engine Corvette with a drive to the New York Auto Show and a tweet.
General Motors revealed the fabled mid-engine Corvette with a drive to the New York Auto Show and a tweet. Twitter
Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, revealed the mid-engine Corvette on his Facebook page on Thursday, April, 11.
Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, revealed the mid-engine Corvette on his Facebook page on Thursday, April, 11. Facebook
Spied in the new Corvette C8: GM President Mark Reuss, who can't help but grin.
Spied in the new Corvette C8: GM President Mark Reuss, who can't help but grin. YouTube
The Corvette C8.
The Corvette C8. Car Coach Reports
In this spy shot taken in June, 2016 at GM's Milford
In this spy shot taken in June, 2016 at GM's Milford Proving Grounds, the mid-engined Corvette C8 test "mule" (left) runs with a Cadilllac sedan (middle) and current Corvette C7. Glenn Paulina, KGP Photography
    The worst-kept secret in autodom is out.

    In a series of actions Thursday night, General Motors has confirmed that it is making the long-rumored mid-engine Corvette and it will break cover on July 18.

    The first production Corvette to sport an engine mounted behind the driver, the next-generation Corvette will be called the C8 and will debut as a Stingray with a 500-horsepower, push-rod V-8 engine.

    In a not-so-cryptic notice on GM's website, the company posted to customers: "Don't get left behind. The Next Generation Corvette is the most anticipated Corvette ever. . . . Sign up to receive updates straight from the source and be the first to know about the Next Gen Corvette. "

    The post was followed by pictures of GM CEO Mary Barra and Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter in a camouflaged C8 tooling around the streets of New York as Barra announced the car's existence at a charity event in New York.

    The icing on the cake came shortly after when GM product chief Mark Reuss posted pictures of the C8 on his Facebook page.

    Rumors of a mid-engine Corvette have been around for years as the current car pushed the boundaries of front-engine performance. The Detroit News first confirmed the existence of the mid-engine car in August of 2016 and spy photographers have taken multiple shots of the car testing on race tracks and roadways around the US.

    Watch for further reports about where the C8 will be shown without camouflage, and expect a race car version to debut at the Daytona 24 Hours next January.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

     

     

