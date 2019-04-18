New York – The Detroit auto show this year was a shadow of itself as foreign luxury automakers fled in droves. But the luxury crowd is well-represented at the New York auto show, with debuts from Mercedes, Porsche and others.

Despite that, Detroit automakers stole the New York show. The Jeep Gladiator pickup, which actually debuted in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, had everyone agog. Another truck that debuted in Los Angeles — an electric pickup made by Plymouth-based start-up Rivian — was mobbed with admirers.

But Detroit offerings like the new Cadillac CT5 sedan, Ford Mustang Ecoboost High Performance and Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair compact SUVs made their first public North American appearances this week.

Here are my favorites.

Koenigsegg Jesko – New York features high-end toys like no other North American show. This year the show attracted such curiosities as the BAC Mono (a single-seat rocketship) and the $2 million Karlmann King (Batmobile meets SUV), but my favorite came from Sweden’s hypercar maker. With a claimed top speed of 300 mph, the Jesko eclipses its 278-mph Agera predecessor as the fastest car in the world. The Jesko manages this feat with (cough) 1,579 horsepower, all-wheel drive and a carbon-fiber tub.

The Cadillac CT5 Sport (Photo: Cadillac)

Cadillac CT5 – Cadillac takes the mid-size CTS platform downmarket with a thoroughly remade, compact BMW 3-series fighter. Interior room may be best-in-class, but the CT5 still has plenty of hustle from your option of two turbocharged engines. Gone is the fussy, haptic CUE system replaced by your choice of infotainment controls: touchscreen, remote rotary-dial or voice control.

The 2020 Ford Escape (Photo: Ford)

Ford Escape – After a Henry Ford Museum coming-out party this spring, the compact ute makes its first appearance on a show floor. And boy, does thing look good. Located just down the hall from the Porsche Macan from which it takes design cues, it’s sleek and sporty. That magic continues inside with electronic tricks like one-button-activated self-park assist. The Lincoln Corsair — based on the same roomy platform — also debuted at this show, but I’m not sure it’s worth $15,000 over the sophisticated Escape.



Hyundai Sonata – Welcome back, Sonata. After a detour to Vanilla Town with its last-generation sedan, the Sonata is back with a head-turner. The design features such innovations as LED running lights along the hood – and a seamless hood over a rimless grille, usually associated with Aston Martin. Inside, rear-seat passengers get more room than Delta first class.

The Ford Mustang Ecoboost High Performance (Photo: Ford)



Ford Mustang Ecoboost High Performance – Despite its awkward name (they couldn’t have called it a Mustang ST?), this pony car is an affordable track toy. Rescuing the throaty 330-horse, 2.3 liter turbo-4 from the Focus RS hot hatch, the Mustang saves 150 pounds up front compared to a V-8 ’Stang. That’ll make it a treat at weekend autocrosses and Waterford Hills track days.



Mercedes GLS – Mercedes showed its first electric vehicle, the EQC, in New York. But it was overshadowed — literally — by the hulking GLS three-row SUV, which is where the money is made. The GLS has all the expected Mercedes touches: heated rear seats, voice-recognition controls. But my favorite feature is Carwash mode which closes the big ute tight as a turtle, then raises it up high for maximum fender-well cleaning.



Porsche 911 Speedster – The special-edition Speedster says auf wiedersehen to the current-generation 911. It doesn’t come cheap at $275,750, but in return you own one of 1,948 copies (Porsche’s founding year) and unique deck “streamers” behind the front seats like the 1950s classics. In the boot is a loud, naturally aspirated flat-6 that also sounds like the good ol’ days.

Subaru Outback – To introduce the latest version of its iconic crossover, Subaru built a spectacular floor display that transports visitors to an outdoor national park. A mainstay of the Subie lineup with station-wagon utility and all-wheel drive, the Outback sits on a new platform which brings new goodies like a big Tesla-like console screen and a torquey turbo-4 that replaces the reliable V-6.

The VW Tarok pickup concept (Photo: Volkswagen)

VW Tarok – V-dub’s second small pickup concept in two years is handsome, innovative... and built on a unibody chassis. Unibodies have struggled in the U.S. market (see the Honda Ridgeline) against ladder-framed bullies from Chevy and Toyota, but VW sees daylight for an affordable micro-truck. The pickup bed can be expanded by dropping the back wall. VW might think of expanding engine options beyond the mousy, 1.4-liter 4, too.

The Qiantu K50 (Photo: Qiantu)

Qiantu K50 – Looks like a concept, but it's not a concept. The striking electric sports car from China is due to hit U.S. shores late next year. Production is slated for the U.S. With low center of gravity, instant torque and all-wheel drive, the supercar will be quick. But with a price tag north of $100,000 it may be a tough sell against a comparable BMW i8 or Porsche 911.



Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.





