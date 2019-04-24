Buy Photo Vice President. Mike Pence gets into the driver's seat of this Ford F-150 pickup truck as he drives it off the line at the Dearborn Truck Plant Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Dearborn — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stopped at Ford's truck plant here ahead of a speech Wednesday to urge approval of the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence arrived around 1:40 p.m. at the Dearborn Truck Plant where Ford builds one truck every 53 seconds. He stopped at four points along the assembly line where truck bodies meet the chassis, an ergonomic station, and the spot along the line where the truck bed is secured to the chassis.

Then Pence drove a white 2019 F-150 off the line with plant manager Deborah Manzano, assistant plant manager Corey Williams and Ford president of automotive Joe Hinrichs riding in the passenger seats. He took photos with plant employees, and stopped frequently to hug them or shake their hands. Pence also briefly sat in a black 2019 F-150 Raptor while plant employees looked on.

U.S. VP Mike Pence rolls a 2019 F-150 off the line at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant. Plant employees have gathered to shake his hand and say hello. He’s giving a lot of thumbs ups. pic.twitter.com/FYpai29aqW — Ian Thibodeau (@Ian_Thibodeau) April 24, 2019

"That's your next truck right there," Hinrichs said.

"I'm tellin' you..." Pence replied.

Ahead of planned remarks in Taylor by the vice president, auto industry leaders gathered there to discuss the merits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a proposed replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pence's visit to Taylor and Ford Motor Co.'s Dearborn Truck Plant is the Trump administration's highest-profile trip to promote the proposed trade pact, which has garnered criticism from UAW leaders. The replacement for NAFTA is currently awaiting congressional approval.

Buy Photo Vice President Mike Pence poses for a group shot with workers before leaving the Dearborn Truck Plant Wednesday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Executives from Ford, General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV expressed support for the USMCA, pointing to examples of U.S. manufacturing investments they say are in response to new requirements in the proposed trade agreement.

Most notably, Fiat Chrysler's plan to invest $4.5 billion in five Michigan plants — which includes reviving an idled engine plant in Detroit as a Jeep assembly plant — hinges on passage of USMCA, said Scott Thiele, head of NAFTA purchasing and supply chain for the automaker.

As CEO Mary Barra stated last month, new requirements in USMCA spurred GM to reverse plans to build a new Chevrolet electric vehicle outside the U.S. and instead invest $300 million to build the car at its small car plant in Orion Township. Everett Eissenstat, vice president of global public policy for GM, reiterated that on Wednesday and expressed a need for swift passage of the new trade agreement due to long product-development lead times.

Ford's vice president of global powertrain and purchasing Lisa Drake said battery-supplier SK Innovation recently broke ground on a new plant in Atlanta in response to rules of origin requirements for batteries outlined in USMCA.

A study from the U.S. International Trade Commission found recently that U.S. automakers would sell 140,000 fewer vehicles per year under the USMCA. That finding contradict White House statements that a new trade deal would be a boon for automakers.

Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler officials have said multiple times over the last few years that NAFTA needs to be modernized, updated or improved. At the same time, automakers are reckoning with high costs related to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, and a proposal to slap tariffs on imported vehicles and car parts.

Both Ford and GM say rising commodity costs in 2018 cost them around $1 billion. The unexpected hit spurred full-year earnings forecast adjustments from all three Detroit automakers. But Larry Kudlow, Trump’s assistant for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council, told The Detroit News in October that the automakers are "making money" despite hits from the tariffs.

Buy Photo Vice President Mike Pence drives this Ford F-150 off the auto line as plant manager Debbie Manzano rides in the passenger's seat Wednesday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

USMCA calls for increasing the percentage of a vehicle's parts that must originate from one of the three countries in the agreement to 75% from the current 62.5% to qualify for duty-free treatment. It also requires that 40-45% of an auto's content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. Vehicles not meeting the requirements would be subject to a 2.5% duty.

The Trump administration has argued the hourly requirement is tantamount to a U.S. requirement because Mexico autoworkers make a fraction of the proposed salary requirement.

The American Automotive Policy Council, which lobbies for Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler, said the report "underestimates the longer-term investments and increased U.S. auto parts sourcing that will be made in our sector as a result of the certainty and predictability the USMCA will deliver.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which lobbies for both domestic and foreign automakers, added: "While the automotive rules of origin in the new USMCA are more complex and come with added cost, USMCA incorporates many elements that have the potential to drive economic investment in the U.S. and create American jobs."

It said the USMCA's impact could be muted by tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, and called for the elimination of duties on those metals from Canada and Mexico.

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff writer Keith Laing contributed

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/04/24/pence-pushes-for-approval-new-trade-agreement-detroit-area-visit/3551570002/