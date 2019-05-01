FCA will end its monthly U.S. and Canada sales dispatches following June results. FCA's Ram truck brand was the only of its six brands to post an increase in sales last month, up 25% from the same month in 2018. (Photo: FCA)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the last of the Detroit Three still reporting monthly sales, is switching to quarterly sales reports.

FCA will end its monthly U.S. and Canada sales dispatches following June results. The company will make the switch in the third quarter, beginning on Oct. 1. General Motors Co. was the first to switch to quarterly sales a year ago, and Ford Motor Co. followed at the beginning of this year.

"A quarterly sales reporting cadence will continue to provide transparency of our sales results while at the same time aligning with where industry practice is heading," FCA's Chief Communications Officer Niel Golightly said in a Wednesday statement.

FCA reported U.S. sales of 172,900 units in April, down 6% from the same month last year. The automaker's year-to-date sales are down 4% at 671,325 units.

"April marks the start of the spring selling season and we anticipate strong consumer spending as we move through May," FCA's U.S Head of Sales Reid Bigland said in a statement.. "The industry may be shaking off the first-quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying."

FCA's Ram truck brand was the only of its six brands to post an increase in sales last month, up 25% from the same month in 2018. The Ram pickup posted a 25% gain with 49,106 units sold. Ram is up 22% for the year.

The Jeep brand fell 8% in April compared to the same month last year, driven down by a 25% decrease in Wrangler sales and 13% drop in Cherokee sales. The Grand Cherokee and Compass were the only two Jeep models to post gains, up 23% and 10%, respectively. Jeep sales are down 7% for the year.

Chrysler sales fell 37% while Dodge slipped 24%. FCA's Fiat brand saw a 34% dip in sales last month while Alfa Romeo was down 14%.

Industry-wide sales in April are expected to increase by 1% over the same month last year, largely due to two extra selling days this year, according to a Cox Automotive forecast. As a result, the annual sales pace in April is expected to dip below 17 million.

"March's (annual selling rate) of 17.5 million was a big surprise for industry analysts," Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive, said in a statement. "Most market watchers were expecting the sales pace last month to continue at the mid-16 million level seen in January and February. However, delayed purchasing from a severe winter and aggressive fleet activity lifted March sales much higher than expected."

