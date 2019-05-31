Cars await shipment at the Port of Veracruz in Mexico. (Photo: Victoria Razo / AFP/Getty Images)

Washington — Detroit automakers stand to lose billions of dollars under new tariffs on Mexican goods that were announced in a Thursday night tweet from President Donald Trump.

Tariffs that would start at 5% on June 10 would rise in increments to 25% by October if Mexico doesn't curtail the flow of immigrants from Central America. A 25% tariff would worth $86.6 billion annually, with $23 billion falling on U.S. autos, according to Deutsche Bank analysts. And that could cost Ford Motor Co. $3 billion, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could lose $5 billion and General Motors Co. could lose $7 billion.

U.S. and foreign automakers are objecting strongly to such a move, saying it will threaten American jobs, disrupt supply chains and raise prices for new-car buyers who ultimately will pay the cost. And the move will likely upend the Trump administration's effort to convince Congress to approve a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, for which domestic carmakers have pushed hard.

"Intertwining difficult trade, tariff and immigration issues creates a Molotov cocktail of policy, and America’s manufacturing workers should not be forced to suffer because of the failure to fix our immigration system," said Jay Timmons, president of the National Association of Manufacturers.

Vehicles and auto parts are by far the biggest export from Mexico to the United States, totaling $93.3 billion last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2018, Mexico assembled 2.5 million vehicles that were sold in the U.S., according to Cox Automotive. About 24% of those “Mexican vehicles” sold in the U.S. were domestic makes. The top two brands by Mexican share, GMC and Ram, see about 40% of their retail vehicles assembled on the other side of the border.

Trump tweeted Friday morning: "In order not to pay Tariffs, if they start rising, companies will leave Mexico, which has taken 30% of our Auto Industry, and come back home to the USA. Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels. The Tariff is about stopping drugs as well as illegals!"

It would take years for carmakers to make such a major shift, the industry counters.

The president's tweets touched off a firestorm of criticism from groups that lobby for automakers in Washington.

The Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers, which represents domestic and foreign automakers, said: "Any barrier to the flow of commerce across the U.S.-Mexico border will have a cascading effect – harming U.S. consumers, threatening American jobs and investment, and curtailing the economic progress that the administration is working to reignite as efforts are underway to pave the way for ratification of the agreement in Mexico, Canada and the U.S. Congress."

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which lobbies for Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said: “We are strong supporters of the administration’s United States Mexico Canada Agreement because it makes significant improvements to the NAFTA, but it relies on duty-free access to be successful. The imposition of tariffs against Mexico will undermine its positive impact and would impose significant cost on the U.S. auto industry.”

Ford and GM declined to comment, deferring to the lobbying groups in Washington.

Stocks of U.S. carmakers fell sharply on the news. At 2:40 p.m. Friday, share prices of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were down 5.5%, General Motors Co. was down 4.5% and Ford Motor Co. was down 2.8%. The major stock indexes were off about 1.4%.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador chided Trump on Friday for using tariffs as a cudgel in the immigration debate.

"I want to reiterate that we're not going to fall into any provocation," he said through a translator in a press conference. "That we're going to be prudent and we're going to respect the authorities of the United States and President Donald Trump. We think that any conflict in bilateral relations should be solved with dialogue, with communication. The use of coercive measures does not lead to anything good."

Trump's tweets about Mexican tariffs came as a surprise, as his administration has spent the past days attempting to convince lawmakers into approving the USMCA. U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta visited Michigan on Wednesday to promote the NAFTA replacement. Vice President Mike Pence was Canada on Thursday to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"It certainly doesn't make the environment for the USMCA any easier,and it's certainly a tax on manufacturers and a tax on consumers," said Don Stewart, executive vice president of public affairs for the Association of Global Automakers, which lobbies for foreign-owned automakers in Washington.

Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist and senior director of industry insights for Cox Automotive, said there are complexities that will be difficult for automakers to manage if the Trump administration follows through.

"There a lot of parts that move back and forth across the border during the assembly process," he said. "You can have a seat, maybe it's assembled in Texas, then it's shipped over the border for stitching, then it's sent back to the U.S. for the electronics to be put in."

Chesbrough said prices for popular trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram pickups are likely to rise, and he warned of long lines as checkpoints along the U.S.-Mexico border where pickups are normally assumed to comply with NAFTA rules.

"You're going to see massive lines as trucks go and forth across the border," he said. "It's going to have an impact on a lot of big, popular products for Americans that are already at peak prices. Everyone complains about how expensive pickups are now. Prices are going to go up if the president goes forward with this."

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Top importers from Mexico to U.S. in 2018

General Motors: 725,108 vehicles Fiat Chrysler: 555,581 vehicles Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi: 351,550 vehicles Volkswagen: 315,704 vehicles Toyota: 270,920 vehicles Ford: 245,182 vehicles Hyundai: 146,061 vehicles Honda: 119,958 vehicles Mazda: 28,442 vehicles

Total vehicles imported from Mexico: 2,758,506

Source: LMC Automotive

