Italy-based automotive supplier Tiberina Group plans to open a manufacturing facility on the site was formerly American Axle's Detroit Manufacturing Complex. (Photo: .)

Italy-based automotive supplier Tiberina Group plans to open a manufacturing facility in Detroit near the Hamtramck border.

Real estate companies Industrial Commercial Properties LLC and Industrial Realty Group LLC said the company acquired 10 acres of industrial land on Holbrook Drive for the factory. The site was formerly American Axle's Detroit Manufacturing Complex.

Tiberina Group is provider of body components for automakers. The company and the real estate companies did not say how large the plant would be, or how many people would work there. A Tiberina representative did not respond to a Detroit News request for comment.

"This development means new manufacturing jobs to the region," said Chris Semarjian, owner of Industrial Commercial Properties. "As developers with expertise in adaptive reuse, one of our goals is to make an economic impact. This will be one of those stories."

The site was described as "a strategic location" for Tiberina to supply to their clients like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/05/31/italian-car-supplier-tiberina-group-plans-detroit-factory/1303509001/