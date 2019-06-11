Southfield-based Lear Corp. is closing its electrical systems plant in Taylor in October. (Photo: Lear)

Lear Corp. is stopping production and permanently closing its electrical systems plant in Taylor.

The closure at 26575 Northline will occur around Oct. 21 and affect 76 employees, according to a notification from the Southfield-based seating and auto parts supplier that was sent to the state of Michigan. The work for the plant has moved to a newly expanded facility in Traverse City, according to a Lear spokesperson, and all employees have been offered work there.

“Our production and personnel needs fluctuate based on business conditions," the company said in a statement. "We have transferred this work to our Traverse City, MI facility, creating a North American Center of Excellence for Terminals and Connectors. All employees have been offered employment in the newly expanded Traverse City facility and we are pleased to keep the jobs in Michigan.”

Transfers and separations that do occur will begin starting Aug. 12. The United Automobile Workers Local 174 represents some of the employees at the plant who do have bumping rights.

Half of the affected workers are operators. Others include quality technicians, die setters, material handlers and tooling technicians.

In addition to the electrical system plant in Traverse City, Lear has one in Plymouth, Indiana. Another 38 global locations also produce electrical systems.

