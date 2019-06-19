The Genesis G70 was the top-ranked compact premium car. The Genesis brand was No. 1 overall. (Photo: Genesis)

Hyundai Motor Group's luxury Genesis Motors brand achieved the highest ranking in new-car quality among all car brands in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study, while Kia ranked No. 2 and Hyundai was No. 3. It was the second year in a row that the rankings were topped by three South Korean brands.

Ford topped all U.S. brands at No. 4, with Lincoln at 5th, Chevrolet at 6th, Dodge at 8th, Buick at 11th, GMC at 12th, Cadillac at 17th, Jeep at 18th, Ram at 21st and Chrysler at 25th.

The study measured the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership of 2019 vehicles.

New-vehicle quality across all brands remained steady at 93 problems per 100 vehicles, marking the first time in five years that automakers did not improve in their quality rankings across the board.

“Automakers continue to make progress in areas like infotainment that attract a lot of consumer attention,” Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “However, some traditional problems crept up this year including paint imperfections, brake and suspension noises, engines not starting and the ‘check engine’ light coming on early in the ownership experience. Also, more people are having issues with their advanced driver-assistance systems, which are critical for building consumer trust in future automated vehicles.”

Although problems with infotainment problems are decreasing, they remain the most problematic category for new-vehicle owners. However, this area has improved for the fourth consecutive year, led by fewer problems with built-in voice recognition systems.

At the same time, as automakers add advanced driver-assistance systems, more car owners are experiencing problems.

The most dependable model was the Porsche 911, which just 58 problems per 100 cars.

General Motors Co. received five awards for individual models. The Cadillac Escalade; Chevrolet Equinox; Chevrolet Malibu; Chevrolet Silverado HD; and Chevrolet Tahoe topped their respective segments.

The Chevrolet Equinox was the top-ranked compact SUV. The Chevrolet brand rank sixth overall. (Photo: GM)

Ford Motor Co. had two models that rank highest in their segments: the Ford Fusion and Ford Ranger.

The Ford Ranger was the top-ranked midsize pickup. The Ford brand ranked fourth overall, the best of any domestic brand. (Photo: Ford)

Hyundai Motor Group had the most models that rank highest in their respective segments, with six: the Genesis G70; Hyundai Santa Fe; Kia Forte; Kia Rio; Kia Sedona; and Kia Sportage.

Among the top brands, Genesis drivers reported 63 problems per 100 vehicles, while Kia drivers experienced 70 problems and Hyundai drivers reported 71 problems.

Detroit automakers received above average quality scores compared to their foreign-owned counterparts: Ford (83 problems 100 cars ), Lincoln (84 problems 100 cars), Chevrolet (85 problems per 100 cars), Dodge (90 problems per 100 cars) and Buick (92 problems per 100 cars) all beat the industry average quality rate of 93 problems.

J.D. Power said Land Rover was the most-improved brand; its owners reported 37 fewer problems per 100 cars than than their counterparts in 2018 did. Other brands with strong improvements included Jaguar, which improved by 18 problems per 100 vehicles, and Dodge and Volvo, which improved by eight problems per 100 vehicles. Dodge's No. 8 ranking was its highest ever in the survey.

