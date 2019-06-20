Faurecia Interiors Systems Inc.'s auto parts plant is on Michigan Ave. in Saline. (Photo: Google)

Employees at the Faurecia plant in Saline could strike tonight when the automotive supplier's contract with United Auto Workers Local 892 expires at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Local 892 and UAW Region 1A officials told members in a memo dated June 20 that the company's 2015 collective bargaining agreement had expired June 1. Region 1A Director Chuck Browning granted a three-week extension "in hopes of reaching an agreement we could all be proud of.

"Unfortunately, after many long hours at the bargaining table, we have yet to reach a tentative agreement with the company," Browning wrote.

Members are meeting with Faurecia officials in Saline to form a deal before the contract extension expires at midnight, according to UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg.

"At this point there are no plans to meet beyond midnight," he said. The plant employs 2,000 people, according to Automotive News, which first reported news of the potential strike.

"Out of respect for our union partners, we are unable to comment at this time," said Misty Matthews, spokeswoman for Faurecia USA Holdings Inc. "We are negotiating in the facility."

Matthews could not confirm the size of the workforce at the plant Thursday evening.

Faurecia supplies parts for Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Tesla, Inc. The Saline plant makes parts instrument panels and other components.

UAW officials instructed employees to be prepared to strike when the contract expires at 12:01 a.m.

