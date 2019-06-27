The North American International Auto Show revealed further details Thursday on expanding its footprint downtown when the show makes its June debut next year.

In efforts to attract automakers that increasingly have passed on the event in recent years, the Detroit auto show is attempting to make itself more visitor-friendly by moving from winter to summer, and adding outdoor attractions in Hart Plaza and other downtown parks and locations.

Buy Photo More details about the rebooted Detroit auto show were revealed Thursday. The event in June 2020 will bring programming not only to Cobo Center, but to Hart Plaza, Cadillac Square and Campus Martius, Grand Circus, Capitol and Beacon parks. "Experiential ride-and-drives" will be held indoors and outdoors. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Although the event, which will run June 6-20, will continue to take place at the Cobo Center, the Detroit auto show is adding an additional 1 million square feet of exhibitions in Hart Plaza. The Downtown Detroit Partnership will help bring technology-focused programming to Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Grand Circus, Capitol and Beacon parks. "Experiential ride-and-drives" will be held indoors and outdoors, Detroit auto show Chairman Doug North said.

The Crowne Plaza hotel across the street from Cobo also will support symposium and panel discussions.

With the auto show's larger footprint, the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s PlanetM exhibit with more than 200 mobility and start-ups will move into Cobo's Hall E on the main show floor.

