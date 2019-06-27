Faurecia Interiors Systems Inc.'s auto parts plant is on Michigan Ave. in Saline. (Photo: Google)

Workers at a Faurecia plant in Saline ratified a new labor pact Thursday after workers there went on strike last week.

Production workers passed the deal with 83% support; 93% of skilled trades laborers approved it, United Auto Workers spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Thursday.

The French-owned auto supplier has 1,900 UAW Local 892 members at the plant.

Details on the agreement between Faurecia and the UAW were not immediately available.

"Our employees have ratified the new collective bargaining contract," said Faurecia spokeswoman Misty Matthews. "We are extremely pleased and look forward to business as usual with our UAW partners."

Workers at the plant went on strike at 12:05 a.m. last Friday after the automotive supplier's contract with the labor union expired and no new pact was reached, though bargaining had continued after the strike was called. A second shift resumed business.

Faurecia supplies parts for Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Tesla Inc. The Saline plant makes instrument panels and other components.

Local 892 and UAW Region 1A officials told members in a memo last week that the company's 2015 collective bargaining agreement had expired June 1. Region 1A director Chuck Browning granted a three-week extension "in hopes of reaching an agreement we could all be proud of."

