Funeral services for automotive legend Lee Iacocca are Wednesday. (Photo: Adam Scull/Globe Photos, TNS)

Family and friends will honor the life of Lee Iacocca, the late former Chrysler Corp. CEO, during funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Hugo of the Hills Church in Bloomfield Hills.

Lido Anthony Iacocca died July 2 at the age of 94 from complications with Parkinson's disease. He was one of the first CEOs to appear in commercials for his company and is the only auto executive to have led two of the Detroit Three automakers.

Iacocca brought forth the success of the Ford Mustang and the first American-made minivan at Chrysler. He negotiated a deal with Congress to loan $1.5 billion to Chrysler in 1980, and he paid it back early. He also spearheaded the acquisition of American Motors Corp. in 1987 that put in Chrysler's hands the Jeep brand that in recent years has been a bright spot on the automaker's quarterly financial reports.

Iacocca joined Ford Motor Co. in 1946 and quickly climbed the ranks. By 1970, he was president of the Dearborn automaker, but Chairman Henry Ford II later fired him. Chrysler Corp. hired Iacocca, and he became its CEO in 1978. He often is credited with driving the automaker's turnaround. Iacocca stepped down in 1993.

Dozens of family members, friends, former employees and their children and community members joined in remembering the automotive legend Tuesday during a public viewing in Clawson. They recalled him as a master communicator who saved the welfare of many families in Michigan.

He has continued to remain a respected leader in the industry. The Automotive Hall of Fame will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his induction on July 18 when it inducts the late Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne. The Detroit Club also will hold July 17 a lecture from author and historian Bailey Sisoy-Isgro on Iacocca's achievements and civic leadership.

His body will be buried with his first wife, the former Mary Kathryn McCleary, who died in 1983, in White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/07/10/chrysler-ceo-lee-iacocca-funeral/1657942001/