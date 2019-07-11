Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it’s rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.
The LiveWire, which will soon be available in a limited number of dealerships, will cost nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
The company said Thursday that buyers will have access to free charging at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.
The Milwaukee motorcycle company has struggled with declining sales and an aging client base in the U.S. and abroad.
Its U.S. motorcycle sales declined 4.2% and international sales fell 3.3% in the first quarter of this year.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.