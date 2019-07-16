The Trump administration’s rule to weaken Obama-era automobile efficiency requirements has been delayed until at least September, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Environmental Protection Agency had been aiming to finalize the plan this summer, with a now-former senior EPA official saying in June that it would be sent for White House review in “weeks.”

Automakers have urged officials in Washington and Sacramento to broker a compromise, but the White House has signaled it plans to press on alone after talks between the two sides collapsed. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP, File)

Completing the scientific and economic analysis to justify the rule has taken longer than expected. The rule won’t be released until after the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

NHTSA and the EPA last August proposed new tailpipe carbon dioxide emission and fuel economy standards, recommending they be capped at 37 miles per gallon starting in 2020 instead of rising to roughly 47 mpg under a plan adopted by the Obama administration.

The agencies also proposed revoking California’s authority to set tailpipe greenhouse gas rules of its own, setting up a contentious court battle that could tie up the key auto industry rules for years with an uncertain outcome.

Automakers have urged officials in Washington and Sacramento to broker a compromise, but the White House has signaled it plans to press on alone after talks between the two sides collapsed.

E&E News earlier reported the delay.

