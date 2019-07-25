Ford, VW, Honda and BMW reached a deal with California on mpg rules that undercuts the Trump administration's efforts to relax fuel-efficiency standards. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP)

Washington — Four of the nation's biggest carmakers have reached an agreement on gas mileage rules with California that requires them to increase the average fuel economy of their fleets to about 50 miles per gallon by the end of the 2026 model year.

The deal, negotiated directly between the California Air Resources Board and Ford Motor Co., Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. and BMW AG, has the potential to undercut a major effort to roll back national mileage rules by the Trump administration as part of its effort to reverse much of the climate change-related regulations that were approved by the Obama administration.

“Ensuring that America’s vehicles are efficient, safe and affordable is a priority for us all,” the automakers said in a joint statement. “A 50-state solution has always been our preferred path forward and we understand that any deal involves compromise. These terms will provide our companies much-needed regulatory certainty by allowing us to meet both federal and state requirements with a single national fleet, avoiding a patchwork of regulations while continuing to ensure meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions.”

But EPA spokesman Michael Abboud said, "This voluntary framework is a PR stunt that does nothing to further the one national standard that will provide certainty and relief for American consumers."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vowed to continue its push for national rules that would freeze gas-mileage regulations for automakers at 2020 levels, which would keep a requirement automakers average a fleetwide 39 miles per gallon by 2020 in place until 2026.

It said the Trump administration's proposal to relax mpg standards does not prohibit any auto manufacturer from designing and building highly fuel-efficient vehicles, including hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, electrics or hybrids.

“Every manufacturer is responsible for planning, designing and building as they find appropriate for their consumers, compliant with safety and other regulations," the agency said in a statement.

The White House declined a request for comment.

The Trump administration announced last year its intention to ease stringent gas-mileage rules that would have required fleets averaging nearly 55 miles per gallon by 2025. The administration proposed a freeze in the mandate after 2020, touching off a fierce battle with California, which helped craft the Obama-era rules.

The two sides attempted to negotiate a potential agreement, but the White House announced in February it was pulling out of the talks and moving forward with its proposed freeze.

The Trump administration has also floated the idea of moving revoke a longstanding waiver allowing California and other states to set their own stricter auto emissions standards. Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California’s mileage rules, meaning automakers could be left with one set of rules for a quarter of the country and another set for the remaining states.

Revoking California's waiver, which is ensconced in the Clean Air Act, would require a act of Congress that is unlikely with the U.S. House under the control of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Automakers cheered the decision to reopen the so called mid-term review they were promised when the Obama-era gas mileage rules were agreed to in 2011. But they hoped the Trump administration would quickly reach an agreement with California on a new set of rules to prevent a lengthy legal battle that would leave the mpg requirements for the next half-decade in limbo.

Under the new deal, the four automakers agreed to increase the average fuel economy of their fleets from 2021 levels by 3.7% per year, reaching nearly 50% by 2026.

Lawmakers that have pushed for a deal between the Trump administration and California on mpg rules to avoid a lengthy court battle cheered the agreement.

“This is a positive development," U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, who is a member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement. "The auto industry needs certainty. This industry is more fragile than many realize. If the United States is to be competitive, we have to stay at the forefront of innovation and technology, which will help us transition to the next generation of more fuel-efficient vehicles."

Dingell said she hopes the framework will be "a catalyst for all stakeholders to go back to the table" in search of an industry-wide deal.

Luke Tonachel, director of clean vehicles and fuels at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the agreement reaffirms the authority of California and other states to set pollution standards that protect the public.

“The agreement clearly demonstrates that the Trump administration’s rollback, which has no technical or legal rationale, is doomed," Tonachel said. "The administration should drop its senseless and harmful plan that would make cars pollute more and cost drivers more at the pump.”

