Workhorse Group Inc. lost $37 million and had sales of only $6,000 in the second quarter, but leaders hope the potential purchase of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant by an affiliated company will help the electric-truck maker land a major contract to build delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service.

The sale of the plant to Lordstown Motors Corp., a newly formed entity of which Workhorse would own 10%, could help Workhorse win bigger contracts and help it become a leader in electric vehicles, Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes said on an earnings call Tuesday morning.

Ohio state Sens. Michael Rulli, left, and Sean O'Brien recently visited the Workhorse Group Inc. plant in Cincinnati. Workhorse is partnering with the newly formed Lordstown Motors Corp., which wants to purchase the unallocated General Motors Assembly Plant to build a new electric pickup truck with Workhorse technology. (Photo: Courtesy of Sen. Sean O’Brien)

The agreement between Lordstown Motors and Workhorse calls for Lordstown Motors to enter into a license agreement with Workhorse to use the Workhorse technology to build at the Lordstown plant a new battery-electric pickup truck that's based on the Workhorse W-15 truck.

Workhorse officials said combining its technology "with the historic GM Lordstown facility will provide Workhorse with the greatest benefit in monetizing its pickup truck technology," Hughes said. "In the end, we believe this will be the proverbial win-win."

Workhorse is vying for a $6.3 billion contract to build 180,000 electric delivery trucks for the U.S. Postal Service and potentially partnering with Lordstown Motors to build them in Lordstown.

Workhorse's stock price plummeted 29% to $2.84 Tuesday morning after the earnings report was released.

Having access to the Lordstown plant as a "potential game changer" in getting the USPS contract, Hughes said.

"From the beginning, we viewed access to the Lordstown facility as a potential competitive advantage to further enable us to win the postal service contract primarily just because of its size, its ability to push through vehicles out of that plant," Hughes said. He said a trained auto production workforce in the community is a bonus.

The Detroit News recently reported Lordstown Motors founder and CEO Steve Burns is moving forward with plans to purchase the 6.2 million-square-foot GM facility. He's seeking investors to get the $300 million needed for the purchase and retooling of the plant.

The 53-year-old GM assembly plant would be able to stay an auto assembly plant if the deal goes go forward, but it could potentially be more than assembly operation.

Ohio State Sen. Sean O'Brien of Bazetta Township last week visited the Cincinnati-based Workhorse and met with Hughes and Burns. After the meeting, O'Brien learned that if Lordstown Motors is able to purchase the assembly plant in the Mahoning Valley, it would also serve as the company headquarters and research and development center.

"There's a lot of opportunity," O'Brien said. "We are trying to set up partnerships with Workhorse. We want to welcome them into the community."

But O'Brien is cautious about the opportunity. The "unallocated" GM Lordstown Plant cannot be sold under the current collective bargaining agreement between the United Auto Workers and GM. UAW officials have said they will fight to get GM product back into the Lordstown plant and other "unallocated" plants in Michigan and Maryland. Production of Chevrolet Cruze ended in March and the plant has been closed since then.

"You want to do it right," O'Brien said. "You still have to get over the hurdle of the UAW contracts."

If Lordstown Motors purchases the plant, the company will become a part of an ongoing transformation in the Mahoning Valley from an old-school manufacturing town to a tech town with business incubators focused on helping technology start-ups.

Rick Stockburger, president and CEO of the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, a business incubator located in Warren, Ohio, that focuses on helping energy start-ups, has had early conversations with Workhorse leaders and hopes to collaborate with them if the sale does go through.

"We would like to think that our expertise in the area is absolutely something that attracted them," Stockburger said. "It’s really a perfect place for a company for Workhorse to land."

In the second quarter, Workhorse reported a net loss of $36.9 million, compared with a net loss of $6.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Workhorse's reported sales of $6,000 were down 96% from the second quarter of 2018.

As of June 30, the company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $23.5 million, up from $1.5 million recorded on Dec. 31.

