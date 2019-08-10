Roadkill Nights gets pulses racing in Pontiac
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A black Monte Carlo burns out before drag racing on Woodward Southbound at the 5th annual Roadkills Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac, Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019.
Buy Photo
A black Monte Carlo burns out before drag racing on Woodward Southbound at the 5th annual Roadkills Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac, Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Two classic muscle cars drag race against each other.
Buy Photo
Two classic muscle cars drag race against each other. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Two Dodge Hellcat Demons drag race against each other.
Buy Photo
Two Dodge Hellcat Demons drag race against each other. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Two classic muscle cars drag race against each other.
Buy Photo
Two classic muscle cars drag race against each other. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fan Tom Rossman, right, of Eastpointe, gets autographs from, left to right, Lou Santiago and Jared Zimmerman, of Car Fix and Chris Jacobs of Overhaulin'.
Buy Photo
Fan Tom Rossman, right, of Eastpointe, gets autographs from, left to right, Lou Santiago and Jared Zimmerman, of Car Fix and Chris Jacobs of Overhaulin'. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fan Patrick Grooters, right, of Kalamazoo, talks with Lou Santiago, left, a retired U.S. Navy Seabee, who served from 1981 to 1996, and is now a star on Car Fix.
Buy Photo
Fan Patrick Grooters, right, of Kalamazoo, talks with Lou Santiago, left, a retired U.S. Navy Seabee, who served from 1981 to 1996, and is now a star on Car Fix. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Josh Brian, of Whitmore Lake, looks at Chevy Lt4 Supercharged Generation V CVF serpentine systems.
Buy Photo
Josh Brian, of Whitmore Lake, looks at Chevy Lt4 Supercharged Generation V CVF serpentine systems. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Melanie McCavish, left, of Northfield, Ohio, and Jamie Doroslovac, of Akron, pose with this 1968 Dodge Coronet police car, owned by Paul Terlosky, top, of Twinsburg, Ohio.
Buy Photo
Melanie McCavish, left, of Northfield, Ohio, and Jamie Doroslovac, of Akron, pose with this 1968 Dodge Coronet police car, owned by Paul Terlosky, top, of Twinsburg, Ohio. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vehicle stage on Woodward near Ronnie McNeir / E. Wilson before drag racing for 660 feet.
Buy Photo
Vehicle stage on Woodward near Ronnie McNeir / E. Wilson before drag racing for 660 feet. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Andrew Mona, of Macomb County, looks at Billets Specialties wheels, out of Chicago.
Buy Photo
Andrew Mona, of Macomb County, looks at Billets Specialties wheels, out of Chicago. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Automotive fans attend the 5th annual Roadkills Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac on Saturday afternoon.
Buy Photo
Automotive fans attend the 5th annual Roadkills Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac on Saturday afternoon. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MotorTrend videographer Ryan Crosley shoots footage for an episode of Roadkill.
Buy Photo
MotorTrend videographer Ryan Crosley shoots footage for an episode of Roadkill. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Automotive fans watch vehicles drag race.
Buy Photo
Automotive fans watch vehicles drag race. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Automotive fans watch drift rides.
Buy Photo
Automotive fans watch drift rides. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A Dodge Charger smokes out its tires during a burnout contest Friday at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
A Dodge Charger smokes out its tires during a burnout contest Friday at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Drifting rides are offered to the public Friday at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
Drifting rides are offered to the public Friday, Aug. 9, 2019  at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The thrill show for muscle-car fans continues Saturday with drag racing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ricky White and dad Wil White look over a 1941 Pontiac modified for racing, owned by Matt Donovan.
Ricky White and dad Wil White look over a 1941 Pontiac modified for racing, owned by Matt Donovan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A highly modified Pontiac heats up the show.
A highly modified Pontiac heats up the show. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A naked, no body Corvette makes its way around the M1 Concourse during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac Friday.
A naked, no body Corvette makes its way around the M1 Concourse during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge in Pontiac Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A highly modified red Corvette with a clear scoop looks fast standing still at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge.
A highly modified red Corvette with a clear scoop looks fast standing still at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kyle Caldwell and Jason Morgan look over a huge Roush Yates engine on a highly modified 1990 Mustang made to look like a fighter jet.
Kyle Caldwell and Jason Morgan look over a huge Roush Yates engine on a highly modified 1990 Mustang made to look like a fighter jet. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Dodge Charger smokes out its tires during a burnout contest Friday at thefifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
A Dodge Charger smokes out its tires during a burnout contest Friday at thefifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
'Humble Rumble,' a highly modified 1955 Chevy truck, looks mean and ready to roll at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac Friday.
'Humble Rumble,' a highly modified 1955 Chevy truck, looks mean and ready to roll at the fifth annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Ford Mustang, made to look like a fighter jet, waits for its turn to show off Friday.
A Ford Mustang, made to look like a fighter jet, waits for its turn to show off Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Chevy Nova lights up the day and night with its yellow body surrounding a massive engine.
A Chevy Nova lights up the day and night with its yellow body surrounding a massive engine. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Pontiac – With a deafening roar this afternoon, Leah Pritchett’s 11,000-horsepower dragster disappeared in a cloud of smoke down Woodward.

    That’s right, Woodward Avenue.

    It’s Roadkill Nights Saturday and that means drag racing is legal on Metro Detroit’s main street. Including the most powerful dragsters in the world. Pritchett’s sensational run - coupled with her Funny Car-colleague Matt Hagan’s equally insane blast – were the highlights as thousands of fans descended on M1 Concourse in Pontiac to partake  the 5th annual Motor Trend Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge.

    “We love coming here. But my engineer is asking a lot of questions” smiled Pritchett in an interview ahead of their run. “He’s never been here before.”

    “I think they are crazy,” laughed Mike Finnegan, Roadkill TV host who is also hosts the Woodward event with David Freiburger. “But Leah and Matt are definitely the highlight of this event.”

    The NHRA stars kick off a packed evening of racing that includes a celebrity drag competition, sheriff showdown, and finals of the Big Tire and Small Tire street drag race events with a combined purse of $40,000.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/08/10/roadkill-nights-drag-racing-woodward/1977492001/