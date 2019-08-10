Pontiac – With a deafening roar this afternoon, Leah Pritchett’s 11,000-horsepower dragster disappeared in a cloud of smoke down Woodward.

That’s right, Woodward Avenue.

It’s Roadkill Nights Saturday and that means drag racing is legal on Metro Detroit’s main street. Including the most powerful dragsters in the world. Pritchett’s sensational run - coupled with her Funny Car-colleague Matt Hagan’s equally insane blast – were the highlights as thousands of fans descended on M1 Concourse in Pontiac to partake the 5th annual Motor Trend Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge.

“We love coming here. But my engineer is asking a lot of questions” smiled Pritchett in an interview ahead of their run. “He’s never been here before.”

Buy Photo Two Dodge Hellcat Demons drag race against each other. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

“I think they are crazy,” laughed Mike Finnegan, Roadkill TV host who is also hosts the Woodward event with David Freiburger. “But Leah and Matt are definitely the highlight of this event.”

The NHRA stars kick off a packed evening of racing that includes a celebrity drag competition, sheriff showdown, and finals of the Big Tire and Small Tire street drag race events with a combined purse of $40,000.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

