Washington — The Trump administration is escalating its battle with California over gas-mileage rules by launching an antitrust investigation into Ford Motor Co. and three other automakers who have agreed to higher fuel-economy rules than President Trump has pushed for.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Ford, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. and BMW AG for reaching a deal with California to voluntarily increase the average fuel economy of their fleets to about 50 miles per gallon by the end of the 2026 model year, Ford and Honda Motor Co. confirmed on Friday. The Justice Department declined comment.

Ford said in a statement: "We have received a letter from the Department of Justice and will cooperate with respect to any inquiry.”

Honda said in a statement, it will "work cooperatively with the Department of Justice with regard to the recent emissions agreement reached between the State of California and various automotive manufacturers, including Honda."

Volkswagen declined to comment on the DOJ probe, saying: “We are in regular contact with U.S. authorities on a number of matters, but do not comment on specific private communications we may or may not receive.”

The investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources, is the latest front in a battle over mpg rules between the Trump administration and California that has ensnared automakers in a fight that is likely to end up in a lengthy court battle.

The move by the carmakers to agree separately with California to higher mpg standards flew in the face of the Trump administration's two-year push to freeze fuel-mileage rules at about 39 mpg for model years 2021 to 2026.

The Trump administration has responded by moving forward with a plan to revoke part of California's right to set its own gas mileage rules for cars, setting up a likely protracted legal fight.

The Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs is planning to submit a proposed "One National Program" rule that prohibit states from setting their own gas mileage rules in a bid to ensure a single national level for fuel economy standards that would directed by Congress, a source familiar with the interagency process who was not authorized to speak on the record said Thursday.

The "One National Program" rule will not be final until it is submitted to the Federal Register and approved under the federal government's traditional rulemaking process after the White House review process is complete.

At the same time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is planning to revoke aspects of a Clean Air Act waiver that has been used for years by California to set its own emission standards, according to the source that is familiar with the internal administration discussions. That would undo California's Advanced Clean Car Rule, which calls for automakers to reduce pollution from new cars from 2012 model year levels by 40% by 2025.

The Trump administration's plan would leave in place California’s Low Emission Vehicle standards that have been in place since the 1990s.

The White House and California have locked horns over gas mileage rules since the earliest days of Trump's presidency. His administration announced last year its intention to ease stringent gas-mileage rules that would have required fleets averaging nearly 55 miles per gallon by 2025. The administration proposed a freeze in the mandate after 2020, touching off a fierce battle with California, which helped craft the Obama-era rules.

The two sides attempted to negotiate a potential agreement, but the White House announced in February it was pulling out of the talks and moving forward with its proposed freeze.

Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California’s mileage rules, meaning automakers could be left with one set of rules for a quarter of the country and another set for the remaining states unless the Trump administration and California can come to an agreement. Congress gave California the right to set its own standards

California has vowed to fight any attempt to revoke its right to set its own mileage rules in court. The state has reached an agreement with Ford Motor Co. and three other automakers to voluntarily increase the average fuel economy of their fleets from 2021 levels by 3.7% per year, reaching an average of nearly 50 mpg by 2026.

If the Trump administration is successful in its effort to roll back the Obama-era mpg standards, other automakers would be bound by less restrictive rules. There is nothing in the law that would stop automakers from agreeing to meet higher standards on their own.

Carmakers have consistently pushed for one national fuel-economy standard. They have pressed the Trump administration to go back to the negotiating table with California.

Environmentalists have decried the Trump administration's efforts to roll back the Obama-era fuel economy standards as an attack on the environment from a hostile administration.

