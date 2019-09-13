LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — A federal judge Friday shaved seven months off the prison sentence of a former United Auto Workers leader who is cooperating with an ongoing corruption investigation of former union President Dennis Williams and the U.S. auto industry.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman slashed the one-year sentence of former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson to five months, according to an amended judgment filed in federal court.

The move comes one day after prosecutors filed a new criminal case implicating Williams and UAW President Gary Jones in an alleged conspiracy to embezzle and steal more than $1 million from the union. Sources told The Detroit News that Williams and Jones are unnamed union officials accused in the federal criminal case of helping orchestrate a years-long conspiracy that involved embezzling member dues and spending the money on personal luxuries.

Prosecutors have built the ongoing investigation, in part, thanks to cooperation from Adams Johnson, 58, of Macomb Township, who is emerging as a pivotal figure in a years-long probe that has led to charges against 10 people and nine convictions.

Adams Johnson served as the top administrative assistant to convicted UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Norwood Jewell, center, leaves the U.S. courthouse in Detroit after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He could spend 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Alphons Iacobelli
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, is escorted by two
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
2017-0804-jg-Durden-02
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
nancy photo fb
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News Caption Override   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Vance Pearson
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
    She pleaded guilty in July 2018 and admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spending the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.

    In December, she was ordered to serve a year in prison but did not start serving the sentence because of her ongoing cooperation.

    She told federal prosecutors that Williams directed subordinates to use funds from Detroit’s automakers, funneled through training centers, to pay for union travel, meals and entertainment. Adams Johnson told investigators Williams made the directive to relieve pressure on the union’s budget, The News exclusively reported last year. Williams was the union's president from 2014 until mid-June 2018.

    Tour golf courses and resorts frequented by UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., where the union has spent more than $1 million in recent years. Robert Snell, The Detroit News

    Lavish travel expenses in Palm Springs, California, comprise the bulk of the criminal case filed Thursday against Vance Pearson, who heads a UAW regional office in Missouri.

    The Pearson case alleges a pattern of corruption and illegal spending by union bosses who spent more than $1 million of member dues in Palm Springs.

    The illegal expenses include private poolside villas, steakhouse dinners, 107 rounds of golf, golf gear, cigars and $400 bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne, according to federal court records.

    Adams Johnson has benefited the most among three people convicted in the scandal whose sentences were later reduced by Borman after cooperating with investigators.

    Former UAW official Keith Mickens cooperated and saw his year-long sentence reduced by four months. Former union leader Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days behind bars but Borman last month spared her from reporting to prison.

