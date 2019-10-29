Washington — Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives railed against General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday for siding with the Trump administration in a legal fight with California over gas mileage rules for the nation's auto industry. And in testimony before a House panel Tuesday, former California Gov. Jerry Brown singled out GM, calling Detroit's biggest automaker a "lapdog" for the president.

The two automakers, together with Toyota Motor Corp. and the Association of Global Automakers, which lobbies for foreign-owned carmakers in Washington, said Monday they want to intervene in a lawsuit between California and the federal government to argue in favor of the Trump administration's position that Washington should create one set of gas mileage rules for all the nation's cars.

U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., chided the carmakers in a hearing Tuesday for their "poor" decision and praised Ford Motor Co. and three foreign automakers that reached a separate deal with California to voluntarily meet higher fuel-economy standards.

"I commend those automakers, Ford, Volkswagen, BMW and Honda, that have been courageous enough to look forward to the future, that recognize that California is attempting to solve a planetary crisis while the Trump administration sticks its head in the sand," said Rouda, chairman of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment.

"Unfortunately not all auto companies have taken this tack, and I urge those companies to reconsider their poor decision not to comply with California's higher standards," Rouda continued.

But U.S. Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the panel, backed the automakers who sided with President Donald Trump, saying the intervention "appears to signal that large segments of the auto industry are in agreement that the regulatory certainty that would come from a single national standard is preferable to the one where California and any other state can develop their own standards."

Comer defended the Trump administration's effort to roll back Obama-era mpg rules and also revoke California's right to set its own gas mileage standards.

Appearing before the House subcommittee, former Gov. Brown said: "It's really something, at the very moment when California is burning, General Motors jumps on the bandwagon as Trump's lapdog, joining the opposition to undercut California's rules."

GM and Fiat Chrysler declined to comment, and Toyota did not respond to a request

Since the earliest days of Trump's presidency, the federal government and California have been at odds over gas-mileage rules in a fight that is dividing the auto industry. California is the nation's largest state, and accounts for 12% of the U.S. auto market. Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California’s gas mileage rules.

The Trump administration has moved to relax stringent gas mileage rules that were enacted by the Obama administration that would have required automakers to produce car fleets that averaged over 50 miles per gallon by 2025. Trump has proposed a freeze in the mandate after 2020, when their lineups must average 39 miles per gallon. California, which helped craft the Obama-era rules, has sued over the rollback and has promised to also sue over the revocation of its right to set its own rules.

California in July reached an agreement with Ford, VW, Honda and BMW to voluntarily increase the average fuel economy of their fleets from 2021 levels by 3.7% per year, reaching an average of nearly 50 mpg by 2026. The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an antitrust investigation into that agreement.

