Federal prosecutors Thursday charged a close associate of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in the latest escalation of a years-long investigation of auto industry corruption.

Edward "Nick" Robinson, 72, of St. Louis, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

He is the 12th person charged in an ongoing investigation involving federal labor law crimes and UAW leaders embezzling member dues and receiving kickbacks and bribes.

He also is the third person close to Jones charged or implicated in the scandal. The investigation has featured allegations that Jones helped orchestrate a years-long conspiracy that involved embezzling more than $1 million in member dues spent on personal luxuries.

Robinson was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected.

He is listed on Labor Department filings as president of a UAW community activist group in Missouri that spent more than $190,000 on junkets for union leaders from 2014-18, according to court records. More than $45,000 was spent by the UAW on meals and liquor, more than $75,000 on golf green fees, golf clubs and merchandise, more than $8,000 on spa treatments and $1,000 at a gun range, according to the government.

Robinson helped oversee Jones' personal charity, the 5 Game Changers Fund and a separate fund controlled by Jones until last year.

That group, the Members in Solidarity Fund, is part of a long tradition within the UAW of leaders establishing funds to buy flowers for auto workers' funerals but, as The Detroit News exclusively reported earlier this year, federal investigators are questioning whether UAW officers forced staffers to contribute money and kept the cash.

Robinson could not be reached for comment Thursday but previously declined comment when approached by The Detroit News about the ongoing corruption scandal.

The criminal charge reflects the government's ongoing focus on a UAW Region 5 office near St. Louis. The branch is the UAW's largest region, covering 17 states, including Missouri, Texas and California.

Federal agents raided the office Aug. 28, part of a broader series of searches at six locations in four states. The raids included searches at the home of Jones, former President Dennis Williams and the home of Region 5 Director Vance Pearson.

During the raid at Jones' home, investigators seized more than $30,000 cash and a similar set of Titleist golf clubs purchased during one of the UAW junkets paid for by the UAW community activist group headed by Robinson.

Pearson, who was arrested in September and charged with money laundering, mail and wire fraud, and embezzling union funds, was later suspended. He served as Jones' deputy until last year, sat on the UAW governing International Executive Board, is the first sitting UAW official charged in the corruption scandal.

Another top Jones deputy and one of the union's most powerful officers also are helping federal prosecutors build a criminal case against the UAW president for allegedly embezzling union funds.

Former deputy Danny Trull and retired UAW Secretary/Treasurer Gary Casteel have met with investigators and provided an insider's view of the alleged conspiracy and cover-up involving more than $1 million spent on private villas in California, luxury meals, cigars and alcohol, according to federal court records and six sources familiar with the investigation.

