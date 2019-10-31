LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Federal prosecutors Thursday charged a close associate of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in the latest escalation of a years-long investigation of auto industry corruption.

Edward "Nick" Robinson, 72, of St. Louis, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

He is the 12th person charged in an ongoing investigation involving federal labor law crimes and UAW leaders embezzling member dues and receiving kickbacks and bribes.

He also is the third person close to Jones charged or implicated in the scandal. The investigation has featured allegations that Jones helped orchestrate a years-long conspiracy that involved embezzling more than $1 million in member dues spent on personal luxuries.

Robinson was charged in a criminal information, which indicates a guilty plea is expected.

He is listed on Labor Department filings as president of a UAW community activist group in Missouri that spent more than $190,000 on junkets for union leaders from 2014-18, according to court records. More than $45,000 was spent by the UAW on meals and liquor, more than $75,000 on golf green fees, golf clubs and merchandise, more than $8,000 on spa treatments and $1,000 at a gun range, according to the government.

Robinson helped oversee Jones' personal charity, the 5 Game Changers Fund and a separate fund controlled by Jones until last year.

That group, the Members in Solidarity Fund, is part of a long tradition within the UAW of leaders establishing funds to buy flowers for auto workers' funerals but, as The Detroit News exclusively reported earlier this year, federal investigators are questioning whether UAW officers forced staffers to contribute money and kept the cash. 

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.<br /> Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News<br /> Caption Override
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy.
Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison.<br /> Kalea Hall, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Sept. 20.
    Robinson could not be reached for comment Thursday but previously declined comment when approached by The Detroit News about the ongoing corruption scandal.

    The criminal charge reflects the government's ongoing focus on a UAW Region 5 office near St. Louis. The branch is the UAW's largest region, covering 17 states, including Missouri, Texas and California.

    Federal agents raided the office Aug. 28, part of a broader series of searches at six locations in four states. The raids included searches at the home of Jones, former President Dennis Williams and the home of Region 5 Director Vance Pearson.

    FBI searches UAW president's home
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton.
    FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence.
      During the raid at Jones' home, investigators seized more than $30,000 cash and a similar set of Titleist golf clubs purchased during one of the UAW junkets paid for by the UAW community activist group headed by Robinson.

      Pearson, who was arrested in September and charged with money laundering, mail and wire fraud, and embezzling union funds, was later suspended. He served as Jones' deputy until last year, sat on the UAW governing International Executive Board, is the first sitting UAW official charged in the corruption scandal.

      Another top Jones deputy and one of the union's most powerful officers also are helping federal prosecutors build a criminal case against the UAW president for allegedly embezzling union funds.

      Former deputy Danny Trull and retired UAW Secretary/Treasurer Gary Casteel have met with investigators and provided an insider's view of the alleged conspiracy and cover-up involving more than $1 million spent on private villas in California, luxury meals, cigars and alcohol, according to federal court records and six sources familiar with the investigation.

      Tour golf courses and resorts frequented by UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., where the union has spent more than $1 million in recent years. Robert Snell, The Detroit News

