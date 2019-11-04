LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is stepping aside amid mounting pressure from federal corruption investigators armed with evidence that includes bank records, cooperation from top labor leaders and what court records suggest are secret recordings, The Detroit News has learned.

The apparent recordings were revealed by the government Thursday when prosecutors charged UAW official Edward Nick Robinson, a close Jones associate. Two days later, the UAW announced that Jones, who has not been charged with wrongdoing, is taking paid leave from a post that pays more than $200,000.

In federal documents, Robinson and Jones are accused of embezzling as much as $700,000 in member dues and splitting the money, part of what prosecutors called a broader conspiracy that involves stealing an additional $1.5 million in member dues spent on personal luxuries during conferences in California and Missouri.

In charging Robinson, 72, of St. Louis, Missouri, with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States, prosecutors provided an unprecedented view of evidence gathered during a four-year investigation. The Robinson criminal case includes references to what legal experts describe as undercover recordings capturing Jones and others discussing possible crimes. 

The criminal case describes three conversations among UAW officials earlier this year and directly quotes labor leaders talking about destroying evidence and obstructing justice. Robinson, who is expected to plead guilty, is the only UAW official who participated in all three conversations directly quoted by prosecutors.

The use of direct quotes is a strong indication investigators obtained audio recordings of Jones and other UAW officers either through a wiretap or a hidden recording device, legal experts told The News. The government has yet to file discovery notices in federal court that would reveal whether prosecutors have evidence obtained through wiretaps or other electronic surveillance.

And unsealed search warrant affidavits that would more fully describe evidence amassed during the four-year UAW investigation are heavily redacted. The case amplifies the potential danger facing Jones as prosecutors portrayed the labor leader as trying to obstruct justice.

Robinson, who was charged on Halloween, is a thief trying to shift blame, Jones' lawyer, Bruce Maffeo, told The News. 

"(Thursday's) Halloween surprise rehashed many of the same tired allegations about conference expenditures that were adequately and appropriately reported to the UAW accounting department," Maffeo told The News. "The only new items are allegations by a thief who is seeking to lay off onto others his own criminal responsibility."

Undercover recordings have played pivotal and devastating roles in high-profile corruption cases locally, including an ongoing investigation in Macomb County that has led to the convictions of 22 contractors and public officials. Another recent case includes the May trial of Detroit Metropolitan Airport manager James Warner, who was convicted of receiving more than $5 million in bribes after jurors listened to secretly recorded phone conversations.

“Recordings are usually very powerful evidence for the government because they are unfiltered and honest and prosecutors love them,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “Essentially you put the defendant on the witness stand by playing the recording, and it makes it very difficult to refute what was said.”

Robinson did not respond to messages seeking comment. It is unclear whether he is cooperating with an ongoing investigation headed by federal agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department.

The Robinson criminal case focuses on how UAW leaders, including former President Dennis Williams, spent member dues, including a "per-capita" tax payment withheld from worker paychecks. From 2010 until at least September, Robinson was president of a regional UAW council based in Missouri that is funded with the tax payments.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News Caption Override   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3. Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Caption Override   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
    Robinson stole as much as $700,000 from the pot of money since 2010, prosecutors wrote in a court filing that identifies Robinson's co-conspirator as "UAW Official A." Sources familiar with the investigation have told The News that "UAW Official A" is Jones.

    "After Edward N. Robinson obtained the cash, he split the hundreds of thousands in dollars in cash proceeds with UAW Official A...," Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Gardey and Steven Cares wrote in the court filing.

    The Robinson criminal case provided new details about a main branch of the investigation targeting Jones, Williams and other senior UAW officers. The filing indicates federal agents have obtained Jones' bank records and tracked cash deposits.

    "Between 2010 and 2017, UAW Official A deposited over $93,000 in cash into one of his personal bank accounts," prosecutors wrote.

    What UAW's Gary Jones, Teamsters, Conor McGregor have in common: Lawyer

    On Friday, Maffeo said: "Given the close to eight years that cash was deposited, the amount and source are easily explained."

    FBI searches UAW president's home
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township.
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money.
    Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township.
    An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW.
    The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton.
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.
    FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.
    FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence.
    FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      He declined to provide an explanation. Federal agents also searched Jones' home Aug. 28 during a series of nationwide raids and seized more than $32,000.

      In January 2019, Jones met with Robinson and UAW regional Director Vance Pearson and tried to obstruct the investigation, prosecutors said.

      "UAW Official A promised to provide a sham job to a relative of (Robinson) in order to 'take care of' the relative if Robinson agreed to falsely take sole responsibility for the ... cash embezzlement portion of the conspiracy, thereby attempting to protect UAW Official A from federal criminal prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

      UAW Official A and Robinson met again in March and talked about whether the government had obtained documents from the UAW and hotels involved in the embezzlement scheme, prosecutors said.

      "UAW Official A told (Robinson) that he wished they 'burned the records,'" prosecutors wrote.

      During the same meeting, Jones reiterated he would provide for the financial well-being of one of Robinson's relatives if Robinson took sole responsibility for the cash embezzlement, prosecutors wrote.

      "We'll take care of (the relative)," Jones said, according to the court filing. "I told you that we'd take care of it."

      Prosecutors also quoted another conversation between Robinson and Pearson in July.

      Pearson, who was charged with embezzlement, mail and wire fraud and other crimes in September, told Robinson he would get him a burner phone so UAW officers involved in the conspiracy could talk freely without fear of being recorded by a federal wiretap, according to the criminal filing.

      Pearson also told Robinson if he had anything incriminating "at your house, then get rid of it," prosecutors wrote. 

