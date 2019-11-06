LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Retired United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton was charged in connection with a bribery and kickback scandal Wednesday, becoming the 13th and highest-ranking person charged in a years-long corruption investigation.

Ashton, who retired in 2014 and was appointed as the union's representative on the board of General Motors Co., was charged three months after The Detroit News identified him as the the unnamed union official accused in a federal criminal complaint of demanding $550,000 in kickbacks and bribes from vendors. In return, Ashton has been accused of helping steer at least $15.8 million worth of UAW merchandise contracts to vendors, including his personal chiropractor.

The conspiracy also involved Ashton's right-hand-man, Jeff Pietrzyk, and former UAW official Mike Grimes, both of whom have pleaded guilty.

Ashton, whose lawyer could not be reached for comment immediately Wednesday, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies. The fraud charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison; money-laundering conspiracy is a 10-year felony.

The scheme outlined by prosecutors involved hand-delivered kickbacks, threats and secret payoffs from Ashton's personal chiropractor who received a rigged $4 million deal to produce commemorative UAW watches during a conspiracy stretching from Detroit to the Jersey shore.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He is expected to plead guilty. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3. Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
    The criminal allegations mark a sharp fall for a powerful union leader who resigned from the GM board two years ago after The News revealed he was under investigation. He is the 13th person charged in a years-long investigation aimed at rooting out corruption within the U.S. auto industry and one of the nation's largest and most powerful unions.

    His career overlapped with retired UAW President Dennis Williams, a target of the ongoing investigation. It was not immediately clear if Ashton, 71, of Ocean View, N.J., was cooperating with investigators in exchange for a lighter prison sentence.

    “Joe Ashton’s actions, as set forth in the government’s filings, are completely inexcusable and violate UAW’s long-standing standards of conduct put in place by former leaders like Walter Reuther," interim UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement. "The UAW remains focused on negotiating and finalizing strong contracts for our members, especially during this round of auto negotiations.”

    At the center of the conspiracy is a training center jointly operated by the UAW and General Motors Co. Ashton helped oversee the training center, which is financed by the Detroit automaker.

    Ashton, Pietrzyk and Grimes steered contracts to vendors to produce UAW merchandise purchased with training center money, prosecutors said. The vendors, in turn, paid bribes and kickbacks to the three UAW officials.

    Prosecutors say the conspiracy defrauded UAW members and the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources, a jointly operated training center for blue-collar workers. 

    “GM is deeply disturbed by Joe Ashton’s alleged criminal conduct," GM said in a statement. "GM was not aware of this illegal activity until it was recently revealed by the government’s investigation, or that he allegedly continued to benefit from this conduct after the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust (VEBA) appointed him to the GM Board, a position he resigned in December 2017.”

    Ashton, who until Wednesday was referred to in court records as "Union Official 1," sat on General Motors Co.'s board of directors until resigning under a cloud of suspicion two years ago. He is the highest-ranking official linked to a criminal investigation into whether money and illegal benefits corrupted UAW leaders and the collective bargaining process.

    One part of the alleged conspiracy stems from a failed business deal in 2010. At the time, Ashton was a regular client at Oxford Rehabilitation Center, a clinic in Philadelphia operated by physical therapist Wendy Wang and chiropractor Marc Cohen.

    In 2010, prosecutors say Ashton convinced Cohen to loan $250,000 to a construction company owned by one of Ashton’s associates, according to federal court records. Wang told The News she and Cohen loaned the money.

    By 2012, the construction company had stopped repaying the loan. By September 2012, the debt had ballooned to $283,000 and led to a lawsuit, according to court records.

    So Ashton pitched a plan to repay the construction loan — and help himself. In 2012, the UAW was planning to buy more than 50,000 watches. Ashton contacted Cohen, telling him to create a company that could win the contract and supply the watches, according to the government.

    “Union Official 1 suggested that the profits from the watch contract would repay...what he was owed on the $250,000 loan to the construction company,” prosecutors wrote in the Grimes case.

    "Union Official 1" drafted the deal, helped award it to his chiropractor and demanded a $250,000 kickback in spring 2013, according to court records.

    Cohen's watch contract described by prosecutors included steep profits. The watches cost less than $2.3 million to produce, but the contract was for $3.97 million.

    Cohen, 58, a chiropractor who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, confirmed in an interview with The News in August that he is the watch contractor identified in federal court records.

    Federal prosecutors shielded the name of Cohen's watch company in court records, but New Jersey business records indicate a company called USA Countrywide LLC is registered to Cohen's house. The company was incorporated in August 2012, according to New Jersey business records. That is the same date listed by prosecutors in the Grimes case.

    USA Countrywide's website is defunct, but an archived version of the website touts the company's watches and is decorated with American flags and a patriotic logo. The website includes watches featuring several union brands, including the UAW.

    Cohen is a partner of AC Best Docs, a multi-discipline practice based in an office building in Linwood, New Jersey. AC Best Docs leases space at the building to the UAW, according to the union's annual Labor Department filings. The UAW has paid AC Best Docs more than $418,000 in rent in recent years.

    Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

    rsnell@detroitnews.com

