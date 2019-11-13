In a bid to restore the United Auto Workers' credibility amid a federal corruption probe, acting President Rory Gamble is ordering the sale of a controversial Black Lake house built for a former president as part of reforms that include appointing an independent ethics officer and stiffening internal financial controls.

“When the United Auto Workers union was created more than 84 years ago, it was built on the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts; that together we are stronger than any one person alone. And this is still true today,” Gamble said in a statement Wednesday.

“As the acting president, I’m committed to putting in place the right mechanisms to safeguard our union, regaining the trust of our members, and ensuring the misconduct that has recently come to light will never happen again. That is why I am ordering immediate actions that will lay the foundation for a more transparent, more accountable, and more responsible future for our union.”

The moves come little more than a week after the union's governing International Executive Board named Gamble, the former head of UAW's Ford Department, acting president in the wake of a paid leave of absence for embattled President Gary Jones. He and his predecessor, Dennis Williams, have been implicated in a federal corruption probe that has produced charges against 13 individuals and netted 10 convictions.

The actions ordered by Gamble include naming an ethics officer to "investigate allegations, complaints or matters" referred to them; stiffening enforcement against members or officers "found guilty of misusing funds," and seeking "recovery of all misused or misappropriated funds."

The union also plans to implement "stringent monetary controls" and increase oversight by the UAW accounting department; to ban all charitable contributions from joint-training centers, vendors or employers to charities run or controlled by UAW officials; enact accountability measures for joint programs; to "permanently" ban "purchases of promotional items using joint program funds."

Gamble is ordering creation of an Ethics Hotline for members and employees to "anonymously and confidentially" report violations of the UAW's ethics code or relevant policies. And the acting president ordered that Cabin Four at the union's Black Lake compound — a lake house built for former President Williams — and "related property" be sold.

