Detroit — A close aide to UAW President Gary Jones met last week with federal prosecutors who are trying to convince him to plead guilty in a widespread corruption scandal, according to court records.

UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson met with Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gardey on Nov. 12 in St. Louis "in order to determine whether any pre-indictment resolution could be reached," according to a filing Tuesday.

Pearson lives in a St. Louis suburb but legal experts who spoke on condition of anonymity said it would be unusual for prosecutors to travel out of state to meet with a defendant instead of holding the meeting in Detroit. The unusual move speaks to Pearson's potential value as a cooperating witness in an ongoing embezzlement investigation targeting Jones, the sources said.

“The government is working to get his cooperation,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “That would be problematic for Jones because this was one of his closest aides.”

The meeting came two months after Pearson was arrested and charged with embezzlement of union funds, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering. He is accused of teaming with Jones, former UAW President Dennis Williams and others to embezzle more than $1 million in member dues that were spent on luxuries, including private villas, liquor, golf and cigars.

Pearson, 58, was placed on leave after being charged in federal court. His lawyer could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday.

The secret meeting is the latest revelation to emerge since the government disclosed last month that investigators are armed with evidence that includes bank records, cooperation from top labor leaders and what court records suggest are secret recordings.

The records describe conversations among UAW officials, including Jones and Pearson, earlier this year and directly quote labor leaders talking about destroying evidence and obstructing justice. 

The use of direct quotes is a strong indication investigators obtained audio recordings of Jones, Pearson and other UAW officers either through a wiretap or a hidden recording device, legal experts told The News. The government has yet to file discovery notices in federal court that would reveal whether prosecutors have evidence obtained through wiretaps or other electronic surveillance.

Pearson's home in suburban St. Louis and office were raided by federal agents Aug. 28 as part of a nationwide search in four states targeting UAW officials, including Jones and Williams.

FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton.
FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence.
FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Jones' lawyer Bruce Maffeo declined comment Tuesday.

    Jones and Williams have been implicated, but not charged, in an alleged scheme that authorities say involved the embezzlement of more than $1.5 million in member dues.

    In federal documents, Jones and another UAW officer, Edward "Nick" Robinson, are accused of embezzling member dues and splitting the money.

    Jones is not identified by name in court records. Instead, the government refers to "UAW Official A," who is Jones, multiple sources have told The News.

    Jones went on paid leave Nov. 3, three days after The News linked him to what prosecutors call an embezzlement conspiracy.

    Robinson, 72, of St. Louis, president of a regional UAW community action program council, has been charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is expected to plead guilty.

    The Robinson case escalated the years-long corruption investigation from allegations of labor law violations and bribes to outright thievery by senior UAW officers.

    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He is expected to plead guilty. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
    Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News Caption Override   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3. Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Caption Override   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
    Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
      Since 2010, Robinson cashed as much as $700,000 in checks from the UAW council and split the money with Jones, according to court records.

      "After Edward N. Robinson obtained the cash, he split the hundreds of thousands in dollars in cash proceeds with UAW Official A...," Gardey and Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares wrote in a court filing. "Between 2010 and 2017, UAW Official A deposited over $93,000 in cash into one of his personal bank accounts."

      During the August raids, investigators seized more than $32,000 cash from Jones' home, according to court records.

      Maffeo has called Robinson "a thief who is seeking to lay off onto others his own criminal responsibility."

      In court filings, prosecutors quoted a conversation between Pearson and Robinson in July.

      Pearson told Robinson he would get him a burner phone so UAW officers involved in the conspiracy could talk freely without fear of being recorded by a federal wiretap, according to the criminal filing.

      Pearson also told Robinson if he had anything incriminating "at your house, then get rid of it," prosecutors wrote. 

      rsnell@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @robertsnellnews.co

