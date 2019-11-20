Los Angeles — And the nominees are...

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards announced their 2020 finalists at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday.

Car of the Year finalists are the first-ever mid-engine Chevy Corvette, the stylish Hyundai Sonata sedan and the Toyota Supra sports car.

2020 Toyota Supra (Photo: Toyota)

SUV of the Year contenders are the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Lincoln Aviator.

2020 Lincoln Aviator (Photo: Ford)

Truck of the Year nominees are the Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator and Ram Heavy Duty.

The finalists were winnowed from a list of 12 semifinalists in the car and SUV categories, and five in the truck aisle. Winners will be announced at Jan. 13 at the TCF Center in Detroit. All vehicles are on the market for the 2020 model year

The NACTOY jury is made up of 50 independent journalists from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada, including Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne.

