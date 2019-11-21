Los Angeles – The most dramatic debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show isn’t made of steel, aluminum, or carbon fiber.

It’s made of LEGOs.

The full-size LEGO Bugatti Chiron hypercar model is made from 1 million LEGO Technic elements, took 14,000 work-hours to assemble and weighs 1.5 tons. It comes to LA by way of the Czech Republic where it was assembled. The LEGO Chiron is on a world tour and making its first stop at a North American auto show.

Buy Photo This replica of a Bugatti Chiron is made of a million LEGO pieces. (Photo: Henry Payne, The Detroit News)

Project manager Lukas Horak, who traveled with his creation to Los Angeles, says the Chiron is the fourth full-size vehicle the company has constructed. Others include a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, a McLaren Senna supercar and a Chevy Silverado pickup that made an appearance at the Detroit auto Show earlier this year. In contrast to the Chiron, the Silverado was made of just 334,544 LEGO bricks and took 2,000 hours to assemble.

“We first showed the Chiron at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 2018,” said Horak. “After the LA show is over we will take it to Lego Land” north of San Diego.

The model is based on the epic mid-engine, all-wheel drive Bugatti hypercar powered by a 1,479-horsepower, quad-turbocharged W16 engine. The $3 million rocket can hit 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 261 mph.

The LEGO Chiron isn’t nearly as speedy, though it does come equipped with 2,300 LEGO electric motors in the engine bay that can move the car if needed at a blazing 12 mph (the motors are removed for the LA exhibit). The wheels and tires on the Chiron model are the real McCoy (as is the logo on the front fascia).

Manufacturing specialist Tomas Plesner was one of 16 LEGO associates who worked on the project. He says the most challenging areas of assembly were the rear fascia – due to the dramatic design of the car’s diffuser and aerodynamics – and the seats.

The Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public Friday through Dec. 1.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

