In the latest fallout from an ongoing United Auto Workers scandal, the union announced Sunday a high-ranking official has stepped down amid a federal investigation.

UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson has resigned, according to a statement posted Sunday on the union's website.

"Pearson has informed the UAW that he was resigning as Director of UAW Region 5, effective immediately, and retiring," the statement said. "He is also resigning his UAW membership, effective immediately. Mr. Pearson had been on leave from his position."

UAW President Gary Jones and Region 5 Director Vance Pearson. (Photo: The United Auto Workers, File)

Pearson met with prosecutors Nov. 12 in St. Louis "in order to determine whether any pre-indictment resolution could be reached," according to a filing Nov. 19 signed by Pearson's lawyer and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gardey.

The resignation marks the second high-ranking UAW official to step down amid a wide-ranging scandal involving the improper use of union funds. UAW President Gary Jones announced his resignation last week.

Pearson was arrested two months ago and charged with embezzlement of union funds, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering. He, Jones and former UAW President Dennis Williams are accused of embezzling more than $1 million in member dues that were spent on luxuries, including private villas, liquor, golf and cigars.

Pearson, 58, was placed on leave after being charged in federal court.

The union's International Executive Board also filed Article 30 charges against Jones and Pearson. According to a board press release, both men "directed the submission of false, misleading and inaccurate expense records to the UAW Accounting Department and further concealed the true information concerning those expenses, in violation of the UAW’s Ethical Practices Code and applicable federal labor laws."

