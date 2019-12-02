CLOSE

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider talks on the ongoing corruption case targeting leaders of the UAW Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Detroit — Federal oversight of the United Auto Workers is an option once government investigators determine the depths of corruption within one of the nation’s largest and most powerful unions, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told The Detroit News.

In a rare interview about the years-long UAW scandal, Schneider said government oversight of the UAW is a possible solution to reforming a union plagued by what his team of prosecutors has called a culture of corruption among senior leadership. Prosecutors could seize control by filing a civil racketeering lawsuit, a move that could cost the union tens of millions of dollars, impose prolonged federal oversight and involve replacing labor leaders.

Schneider also revealed his displeasure with the UAW’s lack of cooperation, disclosed that a four-year investigation is perhaps only halfway completed, and said he was unimpressed with reform efforts announced in mid-November by acting UAW President Rory Gamble. His comments marked the first time Schneider has addressed the possibility of imposing federal oversight of the UAW, a move the government made 30 years ago in settling a racketeering lawsuit against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“That shouldn’t be taken off the table,” Schneider told The News on Nov. 25. “Now is not the time to go lax on this. We’ve been living through this (investigation) for years. Now isn’t the time to say ‘we’ll have some moderate reforms.’ No, we need significant reforms.”

Pushing for federal oversight of the UAW is "a little premature," he said. "We need to work through these criminal cases before we determine how we are going to go forward."

Schneider spoke two weeks after Gamble unveiled the UAW's third attempt at reforming a labor organization embroiled in an investigation that has uncovered a nationwide pattern of corruption within the senior ranks of the union. That includes labor leaders receiving bribes and kickbacks, embezzling member dues and, according to prosecutors, obstructing justice.

The reforms include appointing an independent ethics officer, strengthening internal financial controls, appointing an independent ethics officer and selling a lakefront home built for former President Dennis Williams.

"I'm not impressed with what we've seen so far," Schneider said. “We’ve seen reforms in the past. We’ve seen that they’re saying that they’re reforming. I don’t think that means that they’re cooperating with the Justice Department so we can bring justice to the victims who are the UAW members, so far. If they’re going to have reforms, these have to be genuine reforms.”

"We can’t get to the bottom of this and we can’t fully return the UAW to the workers unless everybody's on board," he added. "And that includes the leadership."

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg defended the union's reforms.

“After just three short weeks under Acting President Rory Gamble, the UAW has instituted a series of important reforms and has said he is open to making whatever other changes may be necessary to restore trust and confidence in the union," Rothenberg wrote in a statement to The News on Sunday. "In fact, on Monday we will announce significant accounting changes and financial controls that will tighten up our procedures and prevent future misfeasance.

"The UAW continues to cooperate in turning over any and all records requested by the federal government," Rothenberg added.

Schneider is delivering an unmistakable message, said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor: "Don't mess with us unless you want to face a civil racketeering suit. The UAW does not want to face that. It essentially would remove all of the top leadership and put the government in charge. 

"This is a little poke in the side to get the UAW to move," Henning added.

A team of federal agents from the FBI, Labor Department and Internal Revenue Service has spent at least four years conducting an investigation that has produced charges against 13 people and implicated former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne and ex-UAW presidents Gary Jones and Williams.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He is expected to plead guilty.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He is expected to plead guilty. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.<br /> Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News<br /> Caption Override
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison.<br /> Kalea Hall, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News Caption Override   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3. Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Caption Override   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.&nbsp;
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
    The Schneider interview came five days after the resignation of Jones, who ordered workers to strike General Motors Co. this fall in what some legal and labor experts called a move designed to distract from the corruption investigation. Jones ordered the 40-day strike after The News publicly implicated him in what prosecutors called an embezzlement scheme.

    The News identified Jones as the unnamed UAW leader accused of helping orchestrate a conspiracy that involved embezzling more than $1 million in member dues and spending the money on personal luxuries, including private villas, golf and expensive liquor.

    "When the UAW goes on strike and the workers are making — I think it was $275 per week... And what does the leadership get? Bottles of booze worth $1,300. Lavish steak dinners. They are literally using the workers' money to live so high on the hog," Schneider said. "The leadership is stealing their money. That's unconscionable." 

    The UAW represents about 1 million active workers and retirees nationwide.

    Gamble has served as acting UAW president since Jones went on paid leave Nov. 3. In a meeting expected to be held this week, the union's executive board must vote on a permanent replacement to finish Jones' four-year term that ends June 2022.

    Schneider pointed to Detroit's municipal bankruptcy as offering a possible template for providing oversight of the UAW. The city emerged from the largest municipal bankruptcy in American history in 2014 with a financial review commission that oversaw Detroit's recovery.

    "The pension board had to be overhauled and a new entity was created to make sure the trustees, the people who were in charge of pension investments, were qualified and had the proper backgrounds, that there were no conflicts of interest," said Schneider, who as chief legal counsel for the state Attorney General's office that represented Gov. Rick Snyder and the state during the Detroit bankruptcy. "That could be a possible model.

    "Government oversight is another possibility," he added.

    Schneider's comments are the latest public sign of tension between the UAW and Justice Department. In August, federal agents raided six locations in four states, including the homes of Jones and Williams as well as the UAW's northern Michigan retreat on Black Lake. 

    FBI searches UAW president's home
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton.
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence.
    FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      At the time, the UAW spokesman called the federal action unnecessary and said the union had "fully cooperated" with investigators.

      "There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today — the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it," Rothenberg said in August.

      The UAW's statement was contradicted by federal court records that portray Jones and other union leaders as obstructing the investigation. The alleged obstruction was outlined in October when prosecutors charged UAW officer Edward "Nick" Robinson, accusing him of embezzling as much as $700,000 in member dues and splitting the money with Jones.

      The court filing quotes conversations involving Jones and Robinson, a strong indication that investigators have secret recordings obtained via a wiretap or undercover device.

      Jones is not identified in court records. Instead, investigators refer to "UAW Official A," whom sources say is Jones. UAW Official A and Robinson met in March and talked about whether the government had obtained documents from the UAW and hotels involved in the embezzlement scheme, prosecutors said.

      "UAW Official A told (Robinson) that he wished they 'burned the records,'" prosecutors wrote.

      During the same meeting, Jones reiterated he would provide for the financial well-being of one of Robinson's relatives if Robinson took sole responsibility for the cash embezzlement, prosecutors wrote.

      "We'll take care of (the relative)," Jones said, according to the court filing. "I told you that we'd take care of it."

      Jones resigned Nov. 20. The UAW's lack of cooperation has continued since the raids, Schneider said, including when the UAW moved the same day to expel Jones from the union under Article 30 of the UAW constitution.

      The UAW's governing executive board, which includes Gamble, released a list of accusations against Jones. One new allegation was that Jones allowed his daughter to stay for one week in a townhouse paid for by the UAW.

      While not referencing the townhouse allegation specifically, Schneider said the list contained information that had not been shared with investigators: "This details wrongdoing. And this was not reported to us. And so what we would ask, if we want true reform at the UAW, we want cooperation from the UAW just as we request from any other citizen of this state.

      “If you see something, say something. And if you see something that is corrupt at the UAW, we’d like to know about it, because holding back is harmful to the men and women who are working at the UAW. We would have preferred to have known before so we could take action.”

      Schneider, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump, also responded to criticism that the prosecution is political and designed to harm a union closely linked to the Democratic party. 

      “Well, I am a Republican. But I didn’t take the lavish golf trip. I didn’t get the first-class airfare that was really deserved for the hard-working men and women of the union," Schneider said. "I did not take the shotgun or the valuable materials. That’s the leadership of the UAW doing that."

      The investigation started during the administration of U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, a President Barack Obama appointee.

      “So, look, I grew up working in a factory in the city of Saginaw. I’ve put a lot of miles driving a forklift truck," he added. "I’ve worked in factories. That’s why it’s so frustrating to me to see the leadership of folks not serving (members) appropriately.”

      rsnell@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @robertsnellnews

