Rory Gamble is the new president of the United Auto Workers.

Gamble had been acting president of the union since Gary Jones resigned from the top position in November. The UAW's International Executive Board on Thursday officially named him as president.

He will serve out the remainder of Jones' four-year term until the UAW's June 2022 constitutional convention. Gamble takes over as president at a critical moment for the union as it faces distrust among some members amid an ongoing federal corruption probe that could result in government oversight.

Rory Gamble (Photo: File)

“This wasn’t planned and it is a tall order," Gamble said in a statement. "There are difficult decisions that will need to be made in the coming months for our members. But I promise one thing, when I retire and turn over this office, we will deliver a clean union on solid footing.”

Gamble, 64, is the first African American president of the union. For 12 years, Gamble was director of Taylor-based Region 1A, which covers part of Wayne County and Michigan's Thumb region. In 2018, Gamble was elected vice president and appointed to head of the union's Ford Department. The executive board in January plans to fill the role he leaves behind.

Gamble took over from Jones on Nov. 3 when the former president went on paid leave following accusations that he embezzled and pocketed $700,000 in member dues with an aide. Jones, who has not been charged by the federal government, later resigned as the executive board brought charges under the UAW constitution against him in an effort to revoke his membership.

The charges are just one example of the steps the union under Gamble has taken to clean up the UAW. Gamble has announced a number of ethics reforms, including an independent ethics officer, an ethics hotline, provisions to recover misspent money and stricter financial controls including audits.

The announced audits came a day after The Detroit News reported U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said he was unimpressed with the reform efforts announced in mid-November and that government oversight remains a possibility. Schneider also suggested the corruption investigation is only halfway done with 11 convictions, 13 people charged and two former UAW presidents implicated.

The union also must replace Region 5 Director Vance Pearson, who has been charged with embezzlement, mail and wire fraud and money laundering. He resigned last week after the executive board also brought Article 30 charges against him. Region 5 will call a meeting of delegates that were elected by members in the coming weeks to fill that vacancy.

“Together, our members, local leaders and our Board have an opportunity to set the UAW on a course for generations," Gamble said. "We are in this together as we work through these changes and challenges."

