Andy Wallace would make a great secret agent. At 147 pounds and average height, the mild-mannered, fifty-something Brit could have come straight from central casting for the term “nondescript.”

But he’s anything but normal: Wallace has driven and raced high-performance sports cars since 1988, and he’s won more than 25 international competitions, including all four of the big ones: the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and Petite Le Mans 1,000-Mile race.

Race driver Andy Wallace set a world record for speed by driving a Bugatti Chiron Longtail to 304.77 miles per hour. (Photo: Bugatti)

His day job now is the official test driver for Bugatti. And in September, he set a world record for speed by driving a Bugatti Chiron Longtail to 304.77 miles per hour on the Ehra-Lessien test track in Lower Saxony, Germany. Built during the Cold War, the track was located there because it was a no-fly zone west of the border between East and West Germany. That meant prototype cars built by German automakers could be tested on the track without the risk of spies. Today, Volkswagen AG uses it to test cars from its current stable of brands: Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche, among them.

After a year of preparations in secret, weeks at the test track, and an intensive four days at Ehra-Lessien touching 299 mph, but unable to break the 300 mph barrier, Wallace finally hit 304.77 mph on one last, record-setting lap. The 12-mile track is a three-sided layout that uses banked corners, so he got up to speed on one of the long, back straight stretches.

Wallace was happy to talk about what driving 300-plus miles per hour does to your body and how he celebrated after his record-breaking run.

Q: OK, Andy, be honest. We all think that we could drive 300 mph pretty easily if we had the right car. It’s just a matter of keeping your right foot on the gas, right?

A: [Wallace laughs.] Well, speed is a linear measurement, but it’s not somehow. For instance, no matter what country you live in, for most of us, even in Germany, 150 mph is a fast speed. And if you take that as a fast speed to 180 mph, although it’s only 20% more, it’s such a completely different world driving at 180 mph from 150 mph. If you then follow that all the way up, when you get to 300, it’s not double 150, it feels like four times or more.

So in terms of driving the car, if you jumped in the car and tried to do it there straightaway, I think you’d go crazy [trying to process the speed at which things fly by while also trying to maintain control of the car].

Q: What’s the speed at which you start to notice this exponential change?

A: It changes depending on what car you’re driving and what its top speed is, but I always think 150 mph is a big number.

Q: OK, so how do you prepare for that crazy amount of change? You’ve been a pro driver for 40 years, but this sounds next-level.

A: Yes, unfortunately, you don’t do 300 mph a lot of times [even as a race car driver]. We are always doing it in increments. All of our cars are limited to 261 mph, so first I drive a standard Bugatti with the limiter removed. The first time you do that, when you go a bit more than 261, it’s such a shock. Your [brain] can’t process [the raw speed].

Q: How does that feel once you finally hit it?

A: Everything is coming toward you. And you’re steering, in control of the car, so it better do everything you ask it. And then once you’ve done that a few times, your brain gets a little bit used to it.

Q: Where do you feel it most in your body?

A: Here, in your core. Acceleration is really felt in the torso. It moves around some of your internal organs, it scrambles them [pushing them back and compressing them inside the body]. Obviously the acceleration subsides as you get close to v-max [maximal velocity].

Q: And it’s not like you’re just sitting there along for the ride.

There were so many things to do in the car — I wasn’t just sitting going along for the ride! You’re controlling the car, checking the speed, checking for danger. Trying to keep in the center of the three lanes. And that isn’t as easy as it sounds, because the road is very well used. It’s got a lot of ruts, and the car moves around because you’re going so fast.

The weight of the spinning wheels — the gyroscopic effect of those wheels turning — actually overpowers the steering. It’s a problem that has not been solved because it’s not necessary to solve it normally. But you then get a situation where there’s no self-centering on the steering anymore, so when you have to make an adjustment to stay straight, that adjustment pulls the car over and doesn’t stop, and then you need another one to come back. It’s very small movements, but you’re forever doing that to try to stay straight.

So, yes, your mind is full of lots of things you have to do rather than just absorbing the experience.

Q: What a thrill. Does it make you hungry for speed at all times?

A: After I did the 304 mph run, for the next week I drove everywhere at 10 miles under the limit. It was just a relief not to have to drive fast anymore!

It’s a funny thing: When I’m not at work, I very rarely speed. First, I don’t feel the need. You have to do it when you’re at work all the time, so it’s almost a relief [not to]. But also there are so many points of danger on the normal road, particularly if there are people walking about. I’m quite happy just monitoring everything.

I’m not a serial speeder — 70 miles an hour is fine.

