LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Federal corruption investigators have subpoenaed security camera footage and visitor logs from the United Auto Workers' Solidarity House for the day a fire damaged the union's headquarters amid a widespread bribery and embezzlement probe targeting labor leaders.

A team of federal agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department served the grand jury subpoena on the UAW within days of the July 13 fire at the UAW's riverfront headquarters along East Jefferson Avenue, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

The grand jury subpoena reveals a new thread of the sprawling investigation into union officials receiving kickbacks and bribes, embezzling member dues and committing labor law crimes. The corruption investigation has implicated several former UAW officials, including former Presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, and exposed the union to possible takeover by the federal government.

The UAW responded by Aug. 1, one source told The Detroit News, turning over surveillance footage and visitor logs for a period of several days surrounding the fire.

Details about the subpoena surfaced two weeks after U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider faulted the UAW for failing to cooperate with investigators and accused union leaders of withholding information. 

“The Department of Justice is very suspicious about that fire if they’re asking for video and visitor logs. They’re concerned records may have been destroyed in the fire, and God forbid if it was arson,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “If evidence was destroyed, that’s obstruction of justice."

CLOSE

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider talks on the ongoing corruption case targeting leaders of the UAW Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

The status of the federal investigation is unclear. A U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman declined comment.

“The UAW continues to cooperate and respond to all requests made by the prosecutor, including any relevant material regarding the fire,” UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told The News. “The fire marshal has determined it was not arson and that it was related to an equipment malfunction.”

Fire officials determined that the blaze started in a storage area with unused electronics and was not suspicious, Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said in October. "We do not think it's arson."

Federal oversight of UAW an option, top prosecutor says

On Tuesday, Fornell said the fire remained under investigation: “The cause is still undetermined, and there is still an open investigation."

The fire happened two years into a federal prosecution that has produced 11 convictions and charges against 13 people. The investigation is ongoing, and the UAW says it has produced produced "hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government."

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering<br /> Max Ortiz, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Caption Override   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.<br /> Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News<br /> Caption Override
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News Caption Override Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Fullscreen
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Fullscreen
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Fullscreen
Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison.<br /> Kalea Hall, The Detroit News<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced in January to almost five years in federal prison. Kalea Hall, The Detroit News Caption Override   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)<br /> Caption Override<br /> &nbsp;
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3. Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Caption Override   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
Fullscreen
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Fullscreen
Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.&nbsp;
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Yet the government has accused UAW leaders of trying to obstruct the investigation.

    In October, prosecutors charged UAW officer Edward "Nick" Robinson with embezzling as much as $700,000 and splitting the money with Jones. In charging Robinson, prosecutors suggested they had secret recordings of Jones and others discussing crimes and obstructing the investigation.

    Jones, who is referred to in court filings as "UAW Official A," has not been charged with a crime. But prosecutors have implicated him in an alleged scheme to embezzle more than $1.5 million. 

    In January 2019, seven months after Jones became president, he met with Robinson and UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson and attempted to cover-up the alleged embezzlement scheme, prosecutors said.

    "'UAW Official A' promised to provide a sham job to a relative of (Robinson) in order to 'take care of' the relative if Robinson agreed to falsely take sole responsibility for the ... cash embezzlement portion of the conspiracy, thereby attempting to protect 'UAW Official A' from federal criminal prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

    The Solidarity House subpoena illustrates the government's thoroughness, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

    "It shows that the government is still putting large resources into learning more or bolstering its case," he said. "There are three possibilities of what's going on with this subpoena: they're just fishing, they want to confirm something or they're just being thorough."

    Staff writer George Hunter contributed.

    rsnell@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @robertsnellnews

    daniel.howes@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/12/11/feds-scrutinize-uaw-solidarity-house-fire-investigation/4387762002/