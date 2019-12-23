Tesla Inc. climbed above $420 for the first time Monday as fresh financing arranged from banks in China added to optimism supporting a months-long rally.

A Tesla vehicle is parked at a charging station inside a mall in Shanghai in this October 23, 2017, file photo. (Photo: AFP Contributor, AFP/Getty Images, File)

The electric-car maker’s stock rose as much as 3.7% to $420.42, extending a streak of gains to a fifth day. Tesla is said to have lined up more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in financing from local banks for its Shanghai factory as it prepares to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 sedans in the country. An announcement will probably be made as soon as this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Investors will remember $420 as the value at which Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk claimed Tesla would go private last year.

–With assistance from Dana Hull.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2019/12/23/tesla-tops-musks-milestone-first-time/40878325/