Detroit — Vance Pearson, a close aide to former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones, is expected to plead guilty for his role in an embezzlement conspiracy involving Jones and other labor leaders, according to federal court records Monday.

Prosecutors filed a new criminal charge against Pearson four months after he was accused of helping embezzle more than $1.5 million in union funds spent on personal luxuries, including cigars, golfing, clothes and tips for caddies. Pearson, 58, who until last fall headed the UAW's largest geographic region, was charged in a criminal information that signals a likely guilty plea and drastically reduces the amount of money prosecutors say was embezzled by Pearson.

A guilty plea and cooperation from Pearson could help bolster an ongoing investigation targeting Jones and his predecessor, former UAW President Dennis Williams, who are accused of helping orchestrate a years-long conspiracy that involved embezzling more than $1.5 million in union funds and spending the money on personal luxuries. Neither Jones nor Williams have been charged with wrongdoing during the ongoing investigation.

“If (Pearson) cooperates, it will be much worse for Jones and Williams,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “The key to any case is a cooperating witness who can point the finger at others.”

Instead of more than $1 million, the new charge alleges Pearson helped embezzle $32,000 in 2016. That figure included $19,000 spent on golf, tips and golf equipment purchased by Pearson, and eight other union officials during a UAW conference in California, according to the criminal filing.

Those officials include what court records identify as "UAW Official A." The News first reported in September that "UAW Official A" is Jones.

"Pearson falsely told (a) UAW accounting official that the $19,041.33 expense had been for 'meals,'" Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Gardey and Steven Cares wrote. In November 2016, at Jones' direction, Pearson "ordered over $13,000 in cigars," from an Arizona company, prosecutors wrote.

UAW President Gary Jones and Region 5 Director Vance Pearson (Photo: The United Auto Workers)

The new criminal charge was announced two months after prosecutors revealed they met in secret with Pearson in Missouri while trying to convince him to plead guilty in a widespread corruption conspiracy.

The meeting came two months after Pearson was arrested and charged with embezzlement of union funds, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering. He originally was accused of teaming with Jones, Williams and others to embezzle more than $1 million in member dues that were spent on luxuries, including private villas, liquor, golf and cigars.

Pearson was placed on leave after being charged in federal court and later resigned.

“Make no mistake about it. If Vance Pearson misused union funds to buy personal items for himself and others, and then lied about and hid that conduct from the UAW, he blatantly violated his oath of office and betrayed the trust of all our hard-working members," the UAW said in a statement Monday.

A team of federal agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Labor Department and Internal Revenue Service has spent at least five years conducting an investigation that has produced charges against 13 people and implicated former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne.

In October, the government disclosed that investigators were armed with evidence that includes bank records, cooperation from top labor leaders and what court records suggest are secret recordings.

The records describe conversations among UAW officials, including Jones and Pearson, last year and directly quote labor leaders talking about destroying evidence and obstructing justice.

The use of direct quotes is a strong indication investigators obtained audio recordings of Jones, Pearson and other UAW officers either through a wiretap or a hidden recording device, legal experts told The News. The government has yet to file discovery notices in federal court that would reveal whether prosecutors have evidence obtained through wiretaps or other electronic surveillance.

In court filings, prosecutors quoted a conversation between Pearson and UAW official Edward "Nick" Robinson in July.

Pearson told Robinson he would get him a burner phone so UAW officers involved in the conspiracy could talk freely without fear of being recorded by a federal wiretap, according to the criminal filing.

Pearson also told Robinson if he had anything incriminating "at your house, then get rid of it," prosecutors wrote.

Pearson, a St. Charles, Missouri, resident, served on the board of directors overseeing Jones' charity and succeeded Jones as director of UAW Region 5. The region covers 17 states and is based in suburban St. Louis.

In the wake of allegations involving Pearson and others, the UAW announced it will disband Region 5.

Pearson's home in suburban St. Louis and Region 5 office were raided by federal agents Aug. 28 as part of a nationwide search in four states targeting UAW officials, including Jones and Williams.

Pearson's lawyer could not be reached for comment immediately Monday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/01/06/feds-hit-uaw-official-vance-pearson-new-charge-likely-plea-deal-looms/2822865001/