Detroit — The state of Michigan will provide $3.5 million in tax breaks over 15 years for Dakkota Integrated Systems LLC, an auto supplier investing $45 million to build a factory in Detroit to support Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' new plant here. The company will also get a $1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board on Wednesday approved a renaissance zone tax incentive and the grant for the Holt-based company's project that will bring 400 new jobs to the city. Dakkota, which builds interior components, suspensions and grilles for major automakers, plans to construct a 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a portion of the former Kettering High School and Rose Elementary School sites on Van Dyke at Interstate 94.

The facility, expected to open in December, will supply suspension assemblies and instrument panel assemblies for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer.

The board also approved auto supplier Inteva Products LLC to amend its incentive agreement with the state. The Troy-based company requested that the board waive a condition under the agreement that requires the company to maintain at least 77 new jobs at its Adrian plant. Inteva says it completed the requirement ahead of schedule but the 40-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors Co. interrupted the time period since the company had to temporarily lay off 521 employees. Those employees have been hired back. The company also requested that its base employment be moved from 805 to 764 since its roof systems business was acquired by CIE Automotive, a Spanish automotive supplier, taking with it 41 Inteva employees.

