Auburn Hills-based automotive supplier BorgWarner Inc. plans to acquire automotive powertrain supplier Delphi Technologies PLC, consolidating a corner of the supply base as demand for components shifts to electrification from internal-combustion engines.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, effectively would retire a corporate name — Delphi — that General Motors Co. bestowed on its former parts unit more than 20 years ago. Once the largest supplier in the world, Troy-based Delphi's 2005 bankruptcy pre-saged the collapse four years later of its former parent into Chapter 11 later amid the global financial meltdown.

In 2018, Delphi Automotive PLC split in two separate companies appealing to different investor bases, Glen De Vos, Delphi senior vice president and chief technology offices, said at the time. Tech-oriented Aptiv Plc, headquartered in Dublin, focuses on the clean, green connected technologies now on the leading edge of the global industry. And Delphi Technologies is focused on traditional powertrains with a growing portfolio of components for electric vehicles.

The BorgWarner acquisition aims to strengthen the Auburn Hills supplier's electrified powertrain business, and save money as global automakers move away combustion engine-only vehicle lineups. The company said it expects to achieve "approximately $125 million of run-rate costs synergies" by 2023.

"This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner’s balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses," BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde said in a statement. "Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings. As a combined company, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions to our customers while driving increased value for our stockholders."

BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies representatives declined to comment on how the merger would affect either company's Michigan footprint. Delphi currently employs roughly 21,000 people globally, according to a BorgWarner investor presentation; Delphi has one Michigan facility, its Customer Technical center in Auburn Hills, and its production sites operate outside the United States.

The combined company would be headquartered in Auburn Hills. BorgWarner operates technical centers in Auburn Hills and Marshall, as well as production facilities in Livonia and Cadillac. Delphi is currently headquartered outside London. Representatives from Delphi and BorgWarner said the companies likely haven't finalized what would happen to existing Delphi facilities, or whether the acquisition would result in any job losses in Michigan or around the world.

The move by "BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies will help the two companies wrestle with the new challenges," Calum MacRae, director of automotive product development at GlobalData, said in a statement. "However, this is just a short-term fix for the long-term issues that these businesses face. No doubt there will be other mergers of a similar ilk that will ratchet down costs but not lead to sustainable long-term competitive advantage."

BorgWarner in a presentation to investors highlighted how the companies' expertise in electrification would be amplified by the acquisition. The combined companies would also increase scale to produce the expensive hybrid and battery-electric engine technology.

BorgWarner plans to acquire Delphi for about $1.5 billion in an all-stock deal that unites two auto suppliers positioning for the industry’s shift to hybrid and electric vehicles. Delphi Technologies stockholders will receive 0.4534 BorgWarner shares for each Delphi Technologies share held, according to a statement Tuesday. That would represent a premium of about 77% to Delphi Technologies’ closing price Monday.

BorgWarner stockholders would own about 84% of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies owners would hold 16%. The deal values Delphi Technologies at about $3.3 billion including debt, according to the statement.

Both companies’ engine and transmission businesses are seen by analysts as entering a period of decline as automakers consolidate and invest in the development of electric cars, according to wire reports. They’ve been investing in products automakers will need for hybrid models that use both gasoline engines and battery power, as well as fully electric vehicles.

“This could be the beginning of powertrain consolidation, which is coming out of necessity,” Chris McNally, an analyst with Evercore ISI, said before the announcement. “All the suppliers are dealing with lower global volumes combined with the transition towards electric vehicles, which requires heavy investment.”

Forced by governments around the world to improve fuel efficiency and cut emissions, automakers are turning to smaller, lighter engines and electrifying their lineups. The industry has also been hit by sluggish economic growth and the U.S. trade war with China.

Delphi was the world’s largest parts maker when General Motors Corp. spun off the company in 1998.

