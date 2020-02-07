LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Former United Auto Workers Region 5 Director Vance Pearson pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a racketeering enterprise and agreed to cooperate with an investigation targeting former presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams.

Pearson is the 12th person convicted of a crime during the years-long federal investigation into UAW corruption. He pleaded guilty after being accused of helping embezzle more than $1.5 million in union funds spent on personal luxuries for labor leaders, including golf, cigars, private villas and liquor in Palm Springs, Calif., and elsewhere.

"The monies came from member dues?" U.S. District Judge Paul Borman asked Pearson on Friday.

"Yes," Pearson replied.

His cooperation is viewed as a potential tipping point in the years-long probe because Pearson was a close aide to Jones, and his assistance could put pressure on others to cooperate, legal experts said.

“That is certainly problematic for the UAW if Jones cooperates and can point out other sins of the union,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “He could be a key witness if the U.S. Attorney’s Office wants to bring a racketeering lawsuit."

Pearson faces up to five years in prison for the charge of conspiring to embezzle union funds and aiding a racketeering enterprise. Prosecutors have agreed not to seek more than 30 months in prison, but could ask Borman for a lower sentence if Pearson provides substantial assistance.

The guilty plea continues a steep fall for one of the union's most powerful leaders. In six months, Pearson went from serving on the UAW's governing International Executive Board and overseeing the union's largest geographic region to becoming a criminal target whose home and offices were raided by federal agents. He was placed on leave after being charged in September and resigned two months later.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering<br /> &nbsp;
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Fullscreen
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Fullscreen
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Fullscreen
Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.<br /> <br /> &nbsp;
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> &nbsp;
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
Fullscreen
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Fullscreen
Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.&nbsp;
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
    The plea deal portrays Pearson as carrying out orders from Jones and Williams to rent private villas and buy large quantities of cigars and alcohol, and covering up expenses by filing phony reports with the union. Jones' lawyer declined comment.

    The corruption scandal has exposed the UAW to possible federal oversight if prosecutors decide to file a civil racketeering case against the union. Such a move could cost the union tens of millions of dollars, impose prolonged federal oversight and involve replacing labor leaders.

    U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider has said federal oversight of the UAW is an option once the government determines the depth of corruption within one of the nation's largest and most powerful unions.

    Outside federal court in downtown Detroit, Schneider called the guilty plea "good news," adding: “This is exactly what we expect and would hope for. A UAW official is pleading guilty and taking responsibility for his actions, admitting his conduct and agreeing (they) did something wrong.”

    Pearson has “accepted responsibility and he’s cooperating truthfully … certainly owning everything he did," his lawyer Scott Rosenblum said. He would not comment on the potential for Pearson’s cooperation leading to a federal takeover of the union.

    “That would be up to them,” Rosenblum said. “My role is defending Mr. Pearson and making sure he gets the best outcome possible. That’s what I intend to do.”

    The UAW condemned Pearson's actions.

    "Vance Pearson blatantly violated his oath of office and betrayed the trust of all our hard-working members," the union said in a statement. "In November 2019, the UAW International Executive Board filed its own action against Mr. Pearson not just to remove him from his elected position but taking away his membership in the UAW entirely. While our union is moving forward, we will never forget the costly lessons from our past."

    The racketeering enterprise lasted from 2010 until September 2019 and involved Pearson and at least six others, according to the government. Jones and Williams are not identified by name in court filings. Instead, prosecutors refer to them as "UAW Official A" and "UAW Official B." 

    The embezzlement scheme described by prosecutors involved filing phony vouchers that concealed the true nature of expenses in Palm Springs and in Missouri.

    Scott Rosenblum, attorney for former UAW regional director Vance Pearson, talks about his client's guilty plea and cooperation with the government

    Pearson's plea deal included new allegations from prosecutors about how "UAW Official A" and "UAW Official B" were involved in the conspiracy.

    During the alleged conspiracy, "UAW Official A," who is Jones, directed Pearson to conceal "hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal expenditures," according to the plea deal. "UAW Official B," who is Williams, directed Pearson to use UAW money to pay for "large quantities of cigars, cigar paraphernalia and humidors."

    Pearson also ensured that "UAW Official B" was able to use, for months at a time, private villas in Palm Springs from 2015-18, prosecutors said. UAW money paid for the villas, according to the government.

    UAW funds also paid for private villas for friends and "UAW Official D," whom sources identified as Williams aide Amy Loasching. The plea deal also describes benefits Williams' spouse received paid for with UAW funds.

    Tour the $500,000 private villa rented for former United Auto Workers of...
    More than $11,000 of UAW member dues paid for this contemporary villa rented for union leader Amy Loasching in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors said.<br /> &nbsp;
    More than $11,000 of UAW member dues paid for this contemporary villa rented for union leader Amy Loasching in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors said.   Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    The UAW held a five-day conference in Palm Springs in 2016 but federal investigators say the villa was rented for 67 days.<br /> &nbsp;
    The UAW held a five-day conference in Palm Springs in 2016 but federal investigators say the villa was rented for 67 days.   Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    The villa is worth an estimated $501,000 and features numerous upgrades.<br /> &nbsp;
    The villa is worth an estimated $501,000 and features numerous upgrades.   Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    Retired UAW official Amy Loasching served as a top aide to union President Dennis Williams.
    Retired UAW official Amy Loasching served as a top aide to union President Dennis Williams. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    Former UAW official Amy Loasching has not been charged with wrongdoing during the ongoing investigation.
    Former UAW official Amy Loasching has not been charged with wrongdoing during the ongoing investigation. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    The two-bedroom, two-bath home overlooks the 3rd green of the Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City, California.
    The two-bedroom, two-bath home overlooks the 3rd green of the Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City, California. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    A view of the backyard pool and hot tub at the private villa rented for UAW official Amy Loasching in Palm Springs.
    A view of the backyard pool and hot tub at the private villa rented for UAW official Amy Loasching in Palm Springs. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    In all, investigators say UAW officials spent more than $1 million in Palm Springs and embezzled member dues to pay for villas, lavish meals, liquor, cigars and clothing.
    In all, investigators say UAW officials spent more than $1 million in Palm Springs and embezzled member dues to pay for villas, lavish meals, liquor, cigars and clothing. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    A view from the pool overlooking the Desert Princess Country Club.
    A view from the pool overlooking the Desert Princess Country Club. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen
    The private Palm Springs villa borders a 27-hole championship golf course and is minutes from downtown Palm Springs.
    The private Palm Springs villa borders a 27-hole championship golf course and is minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Realtor.com
    Fullscreen

      Pearson was tasked with providing alcohol and cigars for "UAW Official B" and his spouse, according to prosecutors. Pearson also arranged for the spouse to charge expenses at Loew's Coronado Bay Resort in California "even though UAW Official B's spouse was not an officer or employee of the UAW and the expenses had no legitimate union business purpose," prosecutors wrote.

      Williams' criminal defense lawyers did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

      Pearson, 58, of Saint Charles, Missouri, pleaded guilty six months after emerging as a target of the investigation of corruption within the UAW. 

      Since those August raids, Pearson has been accused of helping the former presidents embezzle union funds. Prosecutors also have hinted in court filings that they have secret recordings of Pearson, Jones and another aide discussing possible crimes.

      FBI searches UAW president's home
      FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township.<br /> &nbsp;
      FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money.<br /> &nbsp;
      Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township.
      An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW.<br /> &nbsp;
      The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton.
      FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> &nbsp;
      FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> &nbsp;
      FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence.
      FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
      Fullscreen

        Pearson was a close aide to Jones. He served on the board of directors overseeing Jones' charity and succeeded Jones as director of Region 5. The region covers 17 states and is based in suburban St. Louis.

        But after Pearson was charged, the union announced it would disband the region as part of a broad series of reforms.

        As part of his plea deal, Pearson has agreed to forfeit $119,000. That includes $81,000 from his so-called "flower fund," an account originally established to pay for flowers for auto workers' funerals. Prosecutors, however, said senior staff were forced to contribute to the funds, which are controlled by top UAW officials.

        Those top UAW officials, prosecutors said, used the flower fund money for personal expenses. The News first reported about the flower fund aspect of the corruption investigation in March.

        Pearson also agreed to forfeit $38,000 from a second fund, called "Members in Solidarity." The money was supposed to pay for UAW election expenses. Missouri business records show Jones served as president of "Members in Solidarity" until becoming UAW president in 2018.

        Pearson started negotiating a deal with prosecutors as early as November after prosecutors disclosed that investigators were armed with evidence that includes bank records, cooperation from top labor leaders and what court records suggest are secret recordings.

        Court records describe conversations among UAW officials, including Jones and Pearson, last year and directly quote labor leaders talking about destroying evidence and obstructing justice. 

        The use of direct quotes is a strong indication investigators obtained audio recordings of Jones, Pearson and other UAW officers either through a wiretap or a hidden recording device, legal experts told The News. The government has yet to file discovery notices in federal court that would reveal whether prosecutors have evidence obtained through wiretaps or other electronic surveillance.

        A video primer on corruption: Count the kickbacks, cash and bribes pocketed by Metro Detroit's most corrupt UAW bosses, auto execs and politicians.

        In court filings, prosecutors quoted a conversation between Pearson and another UAW officer, Edward "Nick" Robinson, in July. Robinson is expected to plead guilty and is due in court Feb. 18.

        Pearson told Robinson he would get him a burner phone so UAW officers involved in the conspiracy could talk freely without fear of being recorded by a federal wiretap, according to the criminal filing.

        Pearson also told Robinson that if he had anything incriminating "at your house," prosecutors wrote, "then get rid of it."

        rsnell@detroitnews.com

        Twitter: @robertsnellnews

