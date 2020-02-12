LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes pocketed more than $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union vendor because he was struggling with the death of his first wife and trying to make his new family happy with material possessions, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Grimes should only spend one year and a day in federal prison for corruption — half the time sought by prosecutors — because he cooperated with an ongoing investigation and already has been punished by losing his reputation and ill-gotten gains, defense lawyer Michael Manley wrote.

The lawyer portrayed Grimes as a blue-collar man, a farm boy from the Flint area who rose to the top echelon of the UAW after starting as a janitor. The portrait clashed with one offered by prosecutors Tuesday that described Grimes as a greedy shakedown artist who amassed a multimillion dollar real estate empire by demanding bribes and kickbacks — including $10,000 for a relative's cosmetic surgery.

“He never lived the high life. Michael tried to make himself, his new wife and children happy with material things,” Manley wrote. “Items he could not afford on a blue-collar salary.”

Federal filings show Grimes was paid more than $150,000 a year in his union position.

“Michael thought he could ‘buy away his pain,’” Manley wrote. "He could replace his children's tears with smiles with a lakefront home, cars, boats, trips and other material things. Michael's actions were plain wrong and the ill-gotten proceeds were fool's gold."

Grimes, a top aide to UAW vice presidents Joe Ashton and Cindy Estrada, is awaiting a prison sentence Feb. 19 after being convicted of forcing union vendors to pay bribes and kickbacks.

Grimes has had a difficult life, his lawyer said.

His first wife died of cancer at age 31, leaving him with three children. He remarried and had another child while juggling the demands of his UAW career.

"He was not often able to be present even as his wife and his son were both struggling with substance abuse issues," Manley wrote. "Michael wanted to protect them by providing them with a life that he thought they deserved."

Driven by Greed
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli spent $365,000 in worker training funds on this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider convertible.
Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli spent $365,000 in worker training funds on this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider convertible. Naples Motorsports
Fullscreen
Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli used more than $96,000 in training funds to install a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and outdoor spa at his $1.3 million Rochester Hills home.
Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli used more than $96,000 in training funds to install a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and outdoor spa at his $1.3 million Rochester Hills home. Google Street View
Fullscreen
Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli used training center funds to buy two <a href="https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2017/09/21/bejeweled-pen-fiat-chrysler-executive/105833906/">$36,000 jewel-encrusted</a>&nbsp;fountain pens. The Montblanc pens honoring President Abraham Lincoln feature 18-karat gold fittings, a blue sapphire embedded in the clip, a mother-of-pearl cap ringed by three diamonds and an 18-karat gold tip.&nbsp;
Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli used training center funds to buy two $36,000 jewel-encrusted fountain pens. The Montblanc pens honoring President Abraham Lincoln feature 18-karat gold fittings, a blue sapphire embedded in the clip, a mother-of-pearl cap ringed by three diamonds and an 18-karat gold tip.  Montblanc
Fullscreen
The UAW spent more than $15,000 renting this private villa for President Dennis Williams near Palm Springs, Calif., in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors say.<br /> &nbsp;
The UAW spent more than $15,000 renting this private villa for President Dennis Williams near Palm Springs, Calif., in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors say.   Redfin
Fullscreen
The UAW spent more than $10,000 of membership dues to rent a private villa for President Gary Jones near Palm Springs, California, prosecutors said.
The UAW spent more than $10,000 of membership dues to rent a private villa for President Gary Jones near Palm Springs, California, prosecutors said. Redfin
Fullscreen
The UAW spent $60,000 between 2016 and 2018 on meals at LG’s Prime Steak House and Johnny Costa’s Ristorante outside the scheduled dates of union conferences. That included more than $6,599.87 for a New Year's Eve meal in December 2016, $1,942 on liquor, $1,440 on wine, a $1,100 tip and a purchase of four bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne for $1,760.
The UAW spent $60,000 between 2016 and 2018 on meals at LG’s Prime Steak House and Johnny Costa’s Ristorante outside the scheduled dates of union conferences. That included more than $6,599.87 for a New Year's Eve meal in December 2016, $1,942 on liquor, $1,440 on wine, a $1,100 tip and a purchase of four bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne for $1,760. Wine.com
Fullscreen
Money that was supposed to train blue-collar workers, instead, paid for a $2,182, Italian-made, Beretta shotgun costing for UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell as a birthday present in August 2015.
Money that was supposed to train blue-collar workers, instead, paid for a $2,182, Italian-made, Beretta shotgun costing for UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell as a birthday present in August 2015. U.S. Attorney's Office
Fullscreen
During a 2015 UAW party paid for with Fiat Chrysler cash, attendees received a wine bottle honoring union Vice President Norwood Jewell.&nbsp;The wine and party cost&nbsp;$25,065.<br /> &nbsp;
During a 2015 UAW party paid for with Fiat Chrysler cash, attendees received a wine bottle honoring union Vice President Norwood Jewell. The wine and party cost $25,065.   U.S. Attorney's Office
Fullscreen
Federal investigators describe a "culture of alcohol" within the top ranks of the United Auto Workers. The union used member dues to buy premium alcohol while in California, including Crystal Head Vodka, which cost $175 per bottle. The brand was founded by Hollywood actor Dan Aykroyd.
Federal investigators describe a "culture of alcohol" within the top ranks of the United Auto Workers. The union used member dues to buy premium alcohol while in California, including Crystal Head Vodka, which cost $175 per bottle. The brand was founded by Hollywood actor Dan Aykroyd. Crystal Head Vodka
Fullscreen
In March 2015, UAW leader Nancy Adams Johnson spent $1,160 in worker training funds on a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.
In March 2015, UAW leader Nancy Adams Johnson spent $1,160 in worker training funds on a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. Wikimedia
Fullscreen
UAW leaders spent more than $70,000 golfing in California from 2015-18. The total included a $4,600 shopping spree at the Grand Del Mar pro shop in San Diego. Federal agents say UAW officials bought golf balls made by Volvik in South Korea.
UAW leaders spent more than $70,000 golfing in California from 2015-18. The total included a $4,600 shopping spree at the Grand Del Mar pro shop in San Diego. Federal agents say UAW officials bought golf balls made by Volvik in South Korea. Volvik
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Manley said greed, selfishness, avarice, excess and power might explain why Grimes demanded kickbacks and bribes from UAW vendors.

    "However, we would ask the court to consider other alternatives like despair, grief, love and insecurity," Manley wrote. "Once a respected labor leader, he is now disgraced and shamed. The union he gave his life to initiated charges to have him expelled. Michael resigned as a member of the union he so dearly loved..."

    Grimes pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

    "Michael has lost his reputation, respect from union membership and his community but more importantly he brought more pain to his family by his deeds and the ultimate punishment he faces before this court," Manley wrote.

    Though sentencing guidelines call for almost five years in prison, prosecutors are recommending less time behind bars because Grimes cooperated with an ongoing investigation.

    The extent of his cooperation is not detailed in court filings. 

    Driven by greed: Alliance of FCA, union leaders fueled decade of corruption

    The years-long investigation into corruption within the UAW has led to charges against 13 people, a dozen convictions and revealed that union leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, schemed with auto executives and shook down union contractors.

    UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering<br /> &nbsp;
    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
    Fullscreen
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
    Fullscreen
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
    Fullscreen
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
    Fullscreen
    Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
    Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
    Fullscreen
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.<br /> <br /> &nbsp;
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> &nbsp;
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
    Fullscreen
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
    Fullscreen
    Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.&nbsp;
    Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams have not been charged with wrongdoing but prosecutors implicated them in a racketeering enterprise that embezzled more than $1.5 million in union funds.

      Federal agents also are probing financial ties between new UAW President Rory Gamble, retired vice president Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors.

      The agents are investigating whether UAW leaders received cash kickbacks or bribes in exchange for awarding lucrative contracts to Huntington Woods businessman Jason Gordon to supply union-branded merchandise, sources told The Detroit News last month.

      rsnell@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @robertsnellnews

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/02/12/grief-drove-ex-uaw-official-mike-grimes-take-bribes-lawyer-says/4739350002/